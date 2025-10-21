Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: halloween, lego, wolf man

LEGO Haunted Mansion: Howl at the Moon with the Wolf Man

Things are about to get pretty haunted as we embrace the season of the witch with a new LEGO build for the Halloween season

736-piece LEGO set features a haunted house, spooky tree, and classic Wolf Man minifigure

The Wolf Man’s legendary curse comes alive with haunted graveyards and eerie mansion details

Discover werewolf lore from the 1941 Wolf Man film as you construct this monster-filled set

There's something howling in the LEGO Haunted Mansion tonight… and it's not just your stomach craving Halloween candy. The Wolf Man, the original tragic werewolf, is kicking off our new LEGO build as we prepare for the trick-or-treat season. This new Haunted Mansion set comes complete with 736 pieces, with the 3-in-1 build options allowing builders to transform their mansion into a haunted train or ship. The Haunted Mansion is what calls to us, so that is what we are crafting up, which comes complete with a creepy house, spooky graveyard, and eerie eyes that seem to watch from every angle, and of course, monstrous residents that haunt the grounds. We are starting with the simple gate and the first two minifigures that welcome us to this fun Halloween-themed set.

Howling at the moon first is one of our first LEGO minifigures with the arrival of our resident Wolf Man. The 1941 film The Wolf Man from 1941 featured a tale following Larry Talbot, who has returned to his family estate in Wales after the death of his brother. Hoping to reconnect with his roots, he finds himself rescuing a woman from a wolf attack, only to be bitten himself, becoming cursed. Speaking of curses, we have started the first floor of the LEGO Haunted Mansion and the completion of the cursed and spooky tree! With twisted branches and a creepy face, this tree has just enough menace to make sure random wanderers keep away. As the build continues, we are embracing a full moon, which is how the Wolf Man's curse takes root.

A full moon transforms the unlucky Larry Talbot into a werewolf, where he begins terrorizing the countryside. The Wolf Man struggles with the ability to control the beast within, and this film introduced the world to many of the iconic werewolf tropes we know today. This includes the cursed bite, transformation under the full moon, and vulnerability to silver. Luckily, there is no silver in this LEGO Creator Haunted Mansion, but there is a skeleton and a ghost to keep this beastly man company. As we continue, we are starting to see the front porch coming to life with an eerie feel, making this a place you surely shouldn't trick-or-treat alone. Our fun with LEGO does not end here, as more monsters awaken, including the electrifying arrival of Frankenstein's Monster!

