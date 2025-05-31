Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, twilight

LEGO Ideas Twilight Cullen House – Where the Hell Have You Been, Loca?

Step into the light and show off the true face of a killer with LEGO as we step into the world of Twilight with our newest build

While Edward smoldered in shadows, Jacob Black burst into the spotlight with muscles, warmth, and a smile that could melt any chilly Forks morning. We are rounding out the end of our LEGO Ideas Twilight – Cullen House set with the final pieces. We are now entering the forest to witness the other side of the supernatural with Team Jacob. Introduced as Bella's childhood friend, Jacob's transformation into a werewolf added thrilling tension to the love triangle. He wasn't just a rival; he was the anti-Edward, combating Edward's cold and controlled attitude with passion and wildness.

As the saga progressed, Jacob's loyalty and bravery earned him legions of fans as Team Jacob howled into the spotlight. LEGO was sure to capture both of Jacob's appearances from the Twilight film with the first and second film, New Moon. This allows fans to see him with his long-haired look before the wolf and his shorter style after. A LEGO brick-built wolf is also included here, which was a nice build, and while it could be better, it gets the job done. The rest of the set captures the forest, which helps enhance the arrival of Jacob for this set. Taylor Lautner stole the show with this werewolf persona, making his protective nature have fans question if Bella might (and maybe should) choose the sun over the moon.

Team Jacob wasn't about fantasy; it was about loyalty, fire, and that beautiful feeling of being seen. The love triangle has Twilight fans on the edge of their seats throughout the franchise, but in the end, it was Edward who stole Bella's heart. However, that was not the end of Jacob's story as he would still remain a part of the Cullen Family in a different, odd, and kind of confusing way in the end. The fire that Jacob offered to Twilight fans is still there, and he was a must-have miniature for this set. While some of the main characters of Twilight are missing from this set, it was a fun and nostalgic build that takes you right back to the late 2000s. From buildable werewolves, vampires, and the ultimate love triangle, the LEGO Ideas Twilight – Cullen House has it all and is still up for purchase through LEGO. Be sure to get yours before Victoria or the Volturi arrive, adding a new deadlier side to this love story.

