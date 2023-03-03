LEGO Joins the Empire with Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer Set Embrace the full power of the Dark Side with LEGO as they help celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with a new set

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi hits its 40th anniversary this year, landmarking the film's legendary 1983 debut. So much as happened inside the world of Star Wars since, so it is nice to go back to the original trilogy from time to time. To make things better, LEGO is jumping on in with the 40th-anniversary celebration with a brand new construction set. Darth Vader's flagship is coming o life with this delightful and subtle Executor Super Star Destroyer set. Coming in at 630 pieces, this mighty ship comes in at 17" long, 5.5" tall, and 7" long. This set uses some of the smaller LEGO pieces, keeping this set intricate yet challenging for adult Star Wars fans. Two mini Star Destroyers are also included just to show this beasts massive size. Fans will have a blast building this mighty ship, and it is a perfect set to celebrate Return of the Jedi's 40th. Star Wars collectors can snag up this beauty on May 1, 2023, right here for $69.99.

Darth Vader Makes His Presence Known with LEGO

"Build focus. Build calmness. Build one of the most powerful Imperial starships ever created: the Executor Super Star Destroyer (75356). This detailed, brick-built LEGO® Star Wars™ display model comes with 2 Star Destroyers to 'fly' alongside and show the huge scale of Darth Vader's flagship from the classic Star Wars trilogy. Place the Executor Super Star Destroyer on the display stand, which has a nameplate and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary plaque. Measuring over 17 in. (43 cm) long, this starship is the perfect size to display on a desk or shelf."

"Offering an immersive creative experience, this collectible LEGO Star Wars building set for adults makes a great treat for yourself or a gift for adult Star Wars fans and experienced LEGO builders. Find illustrated instructions in the box and download the LEGO Builder app for tools that let you zoom in and rotate builds in 3D, track progress and assist you with every step of this complex build."

Showcase your Imperial creativity – Build and display a highly detailed LEGO® Star Wars™ replica of Darth Vader's Executor Super Star Destroyer (75356) from the classic Star Wars trilogy

2 Star Destroyers to 'fly' alongside – Attach the 2 brick-built models of Star Destroyers with translucent elements to show the scale of one of the largest Imperial starships ever created

Designed for display – Display the Executor Super Star Destroyer on the buildable stand with a nameplate and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary plaque

Gift idea – Treat yourself or give this 630-piece build-and-display model as a birthday or holiday gift to another adult Star Wars™ fan or experienced LEGO® builder

An immersive, mindful building experience – The Executor Super Star Destroyer measures over 5.5 in. (14 cm) high, 17 in. (43 cm) long and 7 in. (18 cm) wide