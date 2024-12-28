Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, Marvel Studios

LEGO Marvel Studios Avengers Tower – Boom, You Looking For This?

We are diving into the holiday season with a brand new LEGO build as we enter the MCU in great detail with the 5000 piece Avengers Tower set

Article Summary Assemble your own LEGO Avengers Tower featuring over 5000 pieces, diving into detailed MCU build this holiday.

War Machine minifigure returns, complete with signature armor and iconic weapons from the Marvel universe.

Add new minifigures Pepper Potts and Hawkeye, each featuring unique details exclusive to Avengers Tower set.

Complete the helipad and explore detailed Easter eggs, celebrating Marvel Studios history with this collectible.

War Machine coming at you! Our LEGO Avengers Tower is getting taller, and our build continues with the arrival of another minifigure. War Machine, portrayed by Don Cheadle, is James "Rhodey" Rhodes, and a close friend of Tony Stark. He is a high-ranking officer in the U.S. Air Force, with the character first appearing in the first Iron Man as a military liaison. In Iron Man 2, he finally donned the War Machine armor, a heavily armed version of Iron Man's suit. Sadly, he was not seen during the events of The Avengers, but he was not missing out on another world-saving event with Age of Ultron. Accompanying the Helicarrier, Rhodey played a crucial role in saving our heroes in Sakovia, and his inclusion in this set is glorious.

LEGO fans have seen this minifigure before in the Iron Man Armory set years ago, and not much has changed with this release. He features a gun on his shoulder, a flip-up mask, and a removal helmet, showing Rhodey, the man underneath. The next steps for the Avengers Tower help us add the bar to our last build, which was also seen in Age of Ultron. More windows are added here, leading into our next LEGO Minifigures with Pepper Potts and Hawkeye! The Pepper Potts is not an exclusive figure; she is seen in business attire and even gets a tablet, as she calls Tony. Hawkeye, on the other hand, features some new updates, making this release an exclusive Avengers Tower variant for those Marvel Studios minifigure completionists out there.

These two are iconic members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Pepper Potts being here since the beginning. Hawkeye has been in the game since Thor and is S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent uniform is a nice touch to this minifigure, and he sure does come with a quiver and bow & arrow. This finished off the helipad of the Avengers Tower set, adding support and finally filling out some of those exterior elements of the building. This set is a pure piece of Marvel Studios history, and is a massive MCU fan, this is one of the best collectibles you could ever own. As a collector who at one point owned every single Funko Pop from The Infinity Saga, I feel that this LEGO set alone puts all those to shame. This set brings moments, characters, and plenty of Easter Eggs to life in a way that almost makes you feel like a part of it. We will continue our build next time right here on Bleeding Cool, as The Vision is here to help.

