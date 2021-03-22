LEGO Blasts OFF With New NASA Space Shuttle Discovery Model Set

Space is the final frontier, and LEGO is helping fans explore it as they announce their new NASA Space Shuttle Discovery model set. The set is 2,354 pieces and captures the historical 1990 STS-31 mission that delivered the Hubble Telescope to space. The entire ship is packed with remarkable detail, and features, from working landing gear, a robotic arm to a included Hubble Telescope and an opening cockpit. LEGO fans will be getting first-class tickets to seeing the Discover Space Shuttle in person, with this set measuring 21 in long, 8.5 in high, and 13.5 inches wide.

No mini-figures are included with this unique LEGO set, but collectors can add any they want to their own space adventure. The NASA Space Shuttle Discovery Set will be priced at $199.99, will be a LEGOShop exclusive, and is set to release on April 1, 2021. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans will be able to find them here along with an amazing interview with Dr. Kathy Sullivan. Check out the in-depth look at the ship below and take your collection to incredible new heights.

"Celebrate the wonders of space with this LEGO® NASA Space Shuttle Discovery (10283) model building set for adults. With 2,354 pieces, this engaging challenge lets you build the Space Shuttle Discovery, plus the Hubble Space Telescope, launched on NASA's STS-31 mission in 1990."

"Packed with features, this build marks the amazing accomplishments of Discovery. Open the payload bay to deploy the Hubble Telescope on its mission to explore the cosmos. Adjust the elevons, engage the landing gear on reentry and deploy the robotic arm. The cockpit opens to reveal flight and mid-decks with seats for 5 crew members. The telescope features movable solar panels and an aperture door. The multiple display stands let you display the space shuttle model and telescope individually or together."

"The LEGO NASA Space Shuttle Discovery (10283) set is part of a series of buildable models for adults, offering an escape from everyday life with display pieces to admire."

The shuttle model measures over 8.5 in. (21 cm) high, 21 in. (54 cm) long and 13.5 in. (34 cm) wide, making it the perfect size to display.