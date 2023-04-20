LEGO Reveals Magical 100 Years of Disney Animation Icons Set LEGO is back and continuing to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Disney with D100 Animation Icons set that is packed with character

LEGO is capturing the magic of Disney once again with a new 100 Years of Disney set. Coming in at 1,022 pieces, a new Wall Art Decor set is on the way showing off a massive assortment of Animation Icons over the years. The set features a frame that holed 12 8×8 plates; each plate can showcase an iconic Disney hero with 72 different designs being able to be crafted. LEGO has also included an exclusive painter Mickey Mouse minifigure to help. Plenty of legendary films will be featured here, from Aladdin, Frozen, and Dumbo to Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, and even Mickey Mouse and Friends. The magic does not stop with this fun set, and collectors can expect the 100 Years of Disney Animation Icons to release on June 1, 2023. The set is priced at $59.99 and can be found right here in the meantime.

100 Years of Disney Animation Icons LEGO Set

"Captivate fans and kids aged 6 and up and inspire Disney decoration creativity with this LEGO® ǀ Disney 100 Years of Disney Animation Icons (43221) set. The set features 12 8×8 plates, picture frame and hanger elements, and loads of tiles to build up to 12 icons at once, plus an exclusive Disney's Mickey Mouse minifigure and building instructions with extra inspiration. As they build, kids can also enjoy an easy and intuitive adventure with the LEGO Builder app. They can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track their progress."

"This Disney wall art decor set helps boost kids' creativity and ingenuity as they create and display favorite characters in picture form. It's also great for group play and can be added to similar LEGO sets (sold separately) to expand the art display. This premium kit is packed with possibilities and makes a fun gift that everyone will be talking about."

Creative joy – Give a fan or any kid aged 6 and up who loves Disney creations a gift to inspire the imagination with this LEGO® ǀ Disney 100 Years of Disney Animation Icons (43221) set

Unlimited fun – The set has 12 8×8 plates, picture frame elements, loads of tiles to create a full collection at once and an instruction booklet with 72 Disney designs sorted into 6 collections of 12

Exclusive addition – This kit includes a Mickey Mouse minifigure with a torso and legs decorated exclusively for this set, holding a brush and palette

Unique gift – Give this premium wall art set as a creative birthday present to kids, family or friends with a passion for Disney characters, art and design

Disney decoration – The framed collage with hanger measures over 11 in. (28 cm) high and 12.5 in (32 cm) wide. It's easy to swap icons in and out of this fun wall display to mix it up at any time

Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: disney, lego