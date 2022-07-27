LEGO Reveals New Avatar Set with Floating Mountains: Site 26

After over a decade, we are finally getting a sequel to the long-awaited James Cameron film, Avatar. We are finally going to discover more this world has to offer and how the Na'vi thrived after the events of the first film. It looks like we are also starting to finally get some new collectibles for the first film, including some new Avatar themed sets from LEGO. A new set has been revealed as we return to the Floating Mountains with Site 26. The set comes in at 887 pieces and will have 5 LEGO mini-figures with 2 Jake Sully with both Na'vi and human forms as well as Dr. Grace Augustine, Trudy Chacon, and Na'vi Norm Spellman with Direhorse. Some of the other cool features are the futuristic Avatar equipment with the SA-2 Samson helicopter and mobile link station in brick form. These sets are fun, and I love how the Na'vi mini-figures are bigger than your average LEGO figures. Avatar fans can pre-order the Floating Mountains: Site 26 & RDA Samson set starting October 1, 2022, for $99.99 right here.

"Adventure awaits anyone aged 9 and up who's passionate about Avatar, with this LEGO® Avatar Floating Mountains: Site 26 & RDA Samson (75573) building toy set. The set includes 2 Jake Sully minifigures (in Na'vi and human forms), 3 other minifigures, a Direhorse (Pa'li) figure, a futuristic SA-2 Samson helicopter, a Site 26 container with mobile link station, plus a build with glow-in-the-dark elements. Boost a fan's love of Avatar and nature with this creative set, which lets kids, independently or with friends or family, play out movie scenes or tell new stories. Mix sets (sold separately) to make unlimited versions of Pandora."

"Filled with iconic characters and locations, LEGO Avatar sets offers exciting story, action, and play options. They also look great on display, with a detailed environment build made for posing the models so older kids and fans can enjoy a joyful focus as they build and rediscover the vibrantly colorful universe."

Adventure and fun – Kids aged 9 and up can tell endless stories as they build and play with this LEGO® Avatar Floating Mountains: Site 26 & RDA Samson (75573) toy set and explore the world of Pandora

What's in the box – This LEGO® set includes 5 minifigures, a Direhorse (Pa'li) figure, SA-2 Samson helicopter and Site 26 mobile link station, plus a scene with glow-in-the-dark elements

Display or play – Kids and Avatar fans can recreate a scene from the movie, tell a new story, or set up a dynamic display with the SA-2 Samson helicopter hovering over the mobile lab and link station

Discover Pandora – Passionate young environmentalists can spend hours exploring Pandora in the futuristic SA-2 Samson helicopter toy or work on serious scientific discoveries at Site 26's lab

Imaginative gift – The SA-2 Samson helicopter measures over 4.5 in. (11 cm) high, 10.5 in. (26 cm) long and 9.5 in. (24 cm) wide; Site 26 lab measures over 6 in. (16 cm) high and 8 in. (20 cm) wide

