Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

LEGO Reveals New Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban BrickHeadz

Return to the events of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban with LEGO as they debut their latest set of BrickHeadz figure

Article Summary LEGO debuts a Harry Potter BrickHeadz set from the Prisoner of Azkaban film.

Set includes Sirius Black, Hermione, Harry, a Dementor, and a Stag Patronus.

Each BrickHeadz figure stands over 3 inches tall with distinctive features.

Available March 2024 for $59.99, collectibles for fans aged 10 and up.

The magic of Harry Potter has returned to LEGO as they debut their latest BrickHeadz figure set. Coming to life from the third film in the series with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, comes this 697 piece set featuring five iconic characters. This set will include buildable versions of Sirius Black in his prisoner outfit, along with Hermione Granger and Harry Potter from their time-traveling arc in the film. However, that is not all, as this set will also include an adorable Dementor and Harry Potter's Stag Patronus. The LEGO BrickHeadz line is a very interesting line, but it brings something new for fans to build in a fun and neat new way.

It is not often that we see a bundle release like this Prisoner of Azkaban set, giving fans five iconic parts that make this film a treat. Collectors will see that each of these figures will stand roughly 3" tall and with our three wizards getting wands. Harry even gets a patronus spell effect, which will pair well with that BrickHeadz patronus. Harry Potter fans will be able to find this set on shelves in March 2024 for $59.99, and fans can check out the set right now at the LEGO Store.

Prisoner of Azkaban BrickHeadz Figures from LEGO

"Celebrate the 20th anniversary of a spellbinding movie with these 5 LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Harry Potter™ Prisoner of Azkaban™ Figures (40677). The set features Harry Potter, Hermione Granger™, Sirius Black™, a Dementor™ and a Stag Patronus™. Each of the models has instantly recognizable details, and the Harry, Hermione and Sirius figures each come with a wand. A top gift idea for kids and Harry Potter collectors aged 10 and up, this quintet will form a magical display."

5 Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™ characters (40677) – Recreate the look of Harry Potter™, Hermione Granger™, Sirius Black™, a Dementor™ and a Stag Patronus™ in LEGO® BrickHeadz™ style

Made for display – Each buildable LEGO® BrickHeadz™ character stands over 3 in. (8 cm) tall, including the baseplate, and the Harry Potter™, Hermione Granger™ and Sirius Black™ figures each have wands

Gift idea for kids aged 10 and up – Give this 697-piece LEGO® building set to Harry Potter™ fans and collectors as a birthday present, holiday gift or surprise treat

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!