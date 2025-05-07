Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO Reveals New Star Wars 1,088 Piece Battle Droid with STAP Set

Return to the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace as LEGO debuts their new Battle Droid with STAP construction set

Article Summary LEGO unveils a 1,088-piece Star Wars Battle Droid with STAP set inspired by The Phantom Menace.

The set features a fully articulated brick-built Battle Droid and its iconic STAP vehicle.

Includes a Battle Droid minifigure and a detailed blaster for display or action play.

Standing 15” tall, this collectible set retails for $139.99 and is available for pre-order now.

Battle Droids were the backbone of the Separatist army during the Clone Wars. When paired with a STAP (Single Trooper Aerial Platform), they became mobile threats on the battlefield. The STAP — a sleek, hovering vehicle that first appeared in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, which showcased these basic droids ' ability to scout, patrol, and engage targets with surprising speed. Though battle droids were often seen as clumsy and expendable, their numbers and adaptability made them formidable. The STAP amplified their effectiveness, allowing quick attacks against Republic forces and Jedi Knights.

Coming right from the Battle of Naboo, the Battle Droid and its STAP are now arriving at LEGO with a brand new Star Wars set. Featuring 1,088 pieces, this set stands at a whopping 15" tall and features a brick-built droid, STAP, and a companion LEGO Battle Droid minifigure. The Battle Droid is fully articulated and can be displayed off or on the STAP, and it does come with a brick-built blaster. Fans can take the fight to the Republic with this new set that is priced at $139.99, and pre-orders are already live through LEGO.

LEGO Star Wars – Battle Droid with STAP

"Put a young fan's passion for Star Wars™ on full display with this Battle Droid with STAP building toy for kids (75428). A cool LEGO® Star Wars gift for boys, girls and any fans aged 12 years old and up, this dynamic build-and-display model makes impressive desk decor. Place the LEGO brick-built posable figure of a Battle Droid riding its STAP speeder on the display stand or lift the character and STAP off the stand for swooshing action."

"The Battle Droid can also stand on its own, with its brick-built blaster attached to its back or held in its hands. This LEGO Star Wars set also includes a Battle Droid LEGO figure with a STAP, which can be placed next to the stand's information plaque to complete a striking display. Set contains 1,088 pieces."

