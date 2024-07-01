Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Ahsoka, lego, star wars

LEGO Reveals New Star Wars: Ahsoka Duel on Peridea Set

Step into the Star Wars Universe as LEGO is back with some brand new sets including a battle with Nightsisters and the undead

Includes 5 minifigures: Ahsoka, Thrawn, Elsbeth, Bridger, and a Night Trooper.

Set features turntables for dynamic lightsaber battles and Ezra's leap.

LEGO has already unveiled a brand new collection of Star Wars and another one has arrived. It looks like collectors are returning to the events of Star Wars: Ahsoka with their new Ahsoka Tano's Duel of Peridea. This set is quite interesting as it is only 382 pieces and captures the Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 1 finale battle. Coming in at 9" wide and 5.5" deep, this simplistic set allows Star Wars fans to create three built-in turntables to recreate spinning lightsaber battles. Capturing design right from the Ahsoka series, this set will include LEGO miniatures for Ahsoka Tano and Ezra Bridger as they battle against Grand Admiral Thrawn, Morgan Elsbeth, and an undead Night Trooper. While the set is very undersigned, it would be the minifigures included that would be the real sell getting an updated older Ezra Bridger or Grand Admiral Thrawn. Star Wars collectors can battle against the Nightsisters for a whopping $54.99, and the set is expected to be released in August 2024.

LEGO Star Wars Ahsoka Tano's Duel on Peridea

"Reenact the epic Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 1 finale battle and create new adventures with Ahsoka Tano's Duel on Peridea buildable toy playset for kids (75385). A fun birthday gift idea for boys, girls and any fan aged 8 and up, this collectible construction toy includes 5 LEGO® Star Wars™ minifigures – Ahsoka Tano, Grand Admiral Thrawn, Morgan Elsbeth, Ezra Bridger and a Night Trooper – with iconic accessories for creative play. Place the characters on the platform, which features 3 built-in turntables for spinning battles and a function to recreate Ezra's leap."

