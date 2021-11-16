LEGO Reveals Their New Enchanting Lunar New Year Ice Festival Set

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger and recreate some traditional family fun from the Chinese New Year Ice Festival as LEGO reveals a new set. Coming in at 1,519 pieces, this set features a brick-build frozen lake along with other traditional festival activities. Winter comes alive with this amazing set that features ice skaters, a photo booth, a sweet potato vendor, Chun ice sculptures, and so much more. The collection will feature 13 mini-figures, including vendors, ice sculptors, a family, penguins, and even someone in a tiger costume, which helps celebrate the Year of the Tiger. Measuring 15.5 inches wide, 10 inches deep, and 6.5 inches high, collectors can celebrate the Lunar New Year in style with a truly wonderful construction set by LEGO. Pre-orders for the Festival go up on January 10, 2022; it is priced at $119.99 and will be found here when live.

"Get in the mood for celebration with this LEGO® Lunar New Year Ice Festival building set (80109) for ages 8 and up. It features a highly detailed winter scene with a brick-built frozen lake, equipment rental shop, sweet potato vendor's cart, photo booth, chun ice sculpture, vending machine, penguin-shaped sled, ski slope, snow-capped tree and more.

The joyful scene is brought to life by 13 LEGO minifigures, including a person in a tiger outfit to mark the Year of the Tiger, plus a penguin figure and lots of fun accessory elements such as ice skates, a hockey puck, smartphone, translucent-blue penguin ice sculpture and ice-sculpting tools. The set is fun to build solo or as a family activity and makes a wonderfully playful festive centerpiece. Collectible LEGO Traditional Festival sets make fantastic gift toys for trendsetting kids and anyone interested in Asian culture, offering exciting building challenges and hours of creative play.

Lunar New Year play-and-display set – Kids can recreate the traditional family fun of a Chinese New Year Ice Festival with this LEGO® set (80109), featuring a-detailed, buildable winter scene

13 LEGO® minifigures with lots of accessories – Includes a person in a tiger outfit to mark the Year of the Tiger, sweet-potato vendor, ice sculptor, mom, dad and children, plus a penguin figure

Buildable winter wonderland – A frozen lake, penguin-shaped sled, ski slope, chun ice sculpture, equipment rental shop, photo booth, vending machine, sweet potato vendor's cart and more

Role-play Chinese New Year activities – Rent equipment from the shop, skate, play hockey and ride the penguin sled on the lake, carve ice sculptures, go ice fishing and take photos with penguins

Gift toy for ages 8 and up – Give this premium-quality, 1,519-piece LEGO® building set as a Lunar New Year holiday gift to creative kids who like to set trends

Festive Lunar New Year centerpiece – The lake model measures over 6.5 in. (17 cm) high, 15.5 in. (39 cm) wide and 10 in. (26 cm) deep