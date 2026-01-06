Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Darth Vader's TIE Fighter Revealed

LEGO has revealed the next level of bricks as they debut their new SmartBrick sets, which all bring life to your sets starting with Star Wars

Article Summary LEGO unveils SMART Play Star Wars sets, starting with Darth Vader’s interactive TIE Fighter build

SMART Bricks add sound and effects, detecting figure movement with no app or screen required

Set includes 473 pieces, Darth Vader and Rebel minifigures, plus Rebel Outpost and refueling station

Future SMART Play Star Wars sets teased; pre-orders for the TIE Fighter launch in January 2026

LEGO is bringing new interactive elements to their sets, starting with Star Wars, which will get a SMART Play: Darth Vader's TIE Fighter. This new upcoming interactive build combines classic LEGO building with immersive technology and is one of the new sets, including the Smart Brick. This 473-piece set features a buildable Imperial TIE Fighter, a SMART Minifigure of Darth Vader, a Rebel Soldier minifigure, and a SMART Tag for the ship itself. When assembled, the Smart Brick will bring the Star Wars set to life by adding new interactive effects, such as twin-ion engine sounds and other audio cues triggered by the movement and placement of figures and parts.

No screens or apps are needed, as the Smart Brick will detect nearby figures, elements, and motions, allowing your imagination to be truly heard. The LEGO set will also include additional small builds like a Rebel Outpost and an Imperial refueling station to expand the fun of a galaxy far, far away. More of these SMART Play sets will be arriving, alongside Darth Vader with Luke & Leia, featuring an X-Wing and a Return of the Jedi Throne Room Duel. Pre-orders are set to arrive on January 9, 2026, on the LEGO Store with a March 2026 release date.

LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Darth Vader's TIE Fighter

"LEGO® Star Wars™ SMART Play™: Darth Vader's TIE Fighter™ building set One of the galaxy's most iconic villains and his fighter ship arrives as part of LEGO SMART Play™, allowing fans to replay and re-define the most epic battles on behalf of the Galactic Empire. This 473-piece set features a brick-built Rebel Outpost and an Imperial Fueling Station, as well as a SMART Minifigure featuring Darth Vader and a Rebel Fleet Trooper Minifigure. The roar of the twin ion engines comes to life, among other interactive features, with the LEGO SMART Brick."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!