LEGO Star Wars SMART Play Luke's Landspeeder Set Coming Soon

Your LEGO creations are starting to come to life as even more Star Wars SMART Play sets are on the way lights and sounds compatibility

LEGO is going all in on their new Smart Brick sets, which will add a new dynamic feel to your brick play. Similar to Super Mario Bros., a small set will feature the Smart Brick, which can interact with a variety of select tags and minifigures. On top of the main sets, LEGO will have more Star Wars SMART Play sets on the way, which do not include the Smart Brick but will work with it. One of which is a new set for Luke's Landspeeder, inspired by the classic Star Wars: A New Hope film, before he sells it to fund his voyage on the Millennium Falcon.

Coming in at only 215 pieces, the set will include a new SMART Luke Skywalker minifigure, a SMART Tag, plus regular minifigures for Jawa and a Gonk Droid. However, once the Smart Brick is involved, the set comes to life and will feature special lights and sounds, allowing Star Wars fans to fuel and repair Luke's landspeeder. This is an interesting set, and fans can only reach these new interactive Star Wars heights if they purchase one of the All-in-One Smart Star Wars sets. Pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store for $39.99, with Luke set to race into action in March 2026.

LEGO Star Wars – SMART Play: Luke's Landspeeder

"Refuel and repair Luke's Landspeeder (75420) and role-play Star Wars: A New Hope™ stories with this LEGO® Star Wars™ building toy for kids. Clip Luke's Lightsaber™ to the landspeeder, fold out the service station's awning for easy access to the fuel hose, hammer and kitchen accessories, and grab the blue milk carton from the box."

"This LEGO SMART Play™ Compatible Set includes a SMART Luke Skywalker LEGO minifigure, a Jawa LEGO minifigure and a Gonk Droid, plus a SMART Tag. Add a SMART Brick from All-In-One Sets 75421, 75423 or 75427 (sold separately) for interactive play, bringing SMART Luke Skywalker to life and activating dynamic lights and sounds when fueling, repairing and driving the landspeeder. Set contains 215 pieces."

