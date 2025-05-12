Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, Lilo & Stitch

LEGO Unleashed New Lilo & Stitch Set with Experiment 624: Angel

Coming to life from the Lilo & Stitch: The Series, a new experiment has been unleashed from LEGO as Angel comes to life

This 784-piece Angel set stands 10 inches tall and features moving ears, head, and floating brick hearts.

Angel’s fan-favorite pink design is captured in detail, appealing to Lilo & Stitch fans and collectors alike.

Pre-orders are available now for $64.99, with a scheduled release date of June 1, 2025.

Some new mischief arrived at LEGO as they debuted their latest Disney set inspired by Lilo & Stitch: The Series. Set after Stitch! The Movie, this TV show follows Lilo and Stitch as they track down some of the other genetic experiments that were created by Dr. Jumbaa Jookiba. Each experiment has a unique ability, which is popping up around Hawaii and causing chaos. It is up to Lilo and Stitch to find a way to capture them and help use their powers for good. One of which was Angel, Experiment 624, whose power is a siren-like singing that can turn rehabilitated experiments evil again.

Angel's appearance is very similar to Stitch's and has become a fan-favorite experiment ever since her debut. LEGO has even crafted up Angel as the latest Disney set, which comes in at 784 pieces and stands 10" tall. She will have movable ears, a rotating head, and brick hearts floating above her head. Everything you love about Angel is featured here, from her pink fur and lovable design, which LEGO has captured quite nicely. Pre-orders are already live for $64.99 with a June 1, 2025, release date.

LEGO Lilo & Stitch: The Series – Angel

"Thrill Lilo & Stitch fans and kids aged 9 and up with this detailed Angel (43257) LEGO® ǀ Disney building toy, featuring a posable construction model. Angel, from Disney's Lilo & Stitch TV show, has movable ears and antennae on the back of her turning head. There's also a butterfly and 3 'floating' hearts that can be built and used for decoration. Angel is a great gift-giving idea for fans of Disney's Lilo & Stitch and girls and boys aged 9 years old and up to create, play with and display anywhere."

"Disney's Angel can be combined, as part of a fun, out-of-this-world 'power-couple' display, with the LEGO ǀ Disney Stitch buildable set or other LEGO ǀ Disney building sets in the range (all sold separately). Any Disney-loving kid or Lilo & Stitch fan will love the details in the building set. Building set contains 784 pieces."

