LEGO Unveils New Creator 3in1 Medieval Horse Knight Castle

LEGO is back as they travel back to the pack with a new Creator set as the Medieval Horse Knight Castle comes to life

Article Summary LEGO Creator 3in1 Medieval Horse Knight Castle set features three unique build options for creative play

Includes 1,371 pieces and six detailed minifigures such as knight king, serpent knight, and blacksmith

Set offers buildable castle, jousting arena, or medieval town, packed with authentic details and features

Priced at $129.99, the Medieval Horse Knight Castle is set to launch in August 2025 for builders aged 9+

LEGO's Medieval Knights line is a fan favorite, which sparked imaginations with tales of castles, heroes, and battles. This line was first introduced in the late 1970s with an assortment of iconic LEGO Castle sets with horses, knights, and Dragons. Classic sets like Knight's Castle and Black Falcon's Fortress are staple sets of the Medieval Knights line, and LEGO is not done with them yet. A new LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Medieval Horse Knight Castle set has been revealed and comes in at 1,371 pieces.

Travel back in time to become the hero of the story with three designs to choose from: a mighty castle, a jousting arena, or a medieval town. A total of six minifigures are included here: horse knight king, horse knight champion, horse knight archer, horse knight spearman, blacksmith, and serpent knight. Two horses will also be included with attachable armor to help capture those jousting tournaments. The LEGO Creator Medieval Horse Knight Castle is priced at $129.99, and it is set for an August 2025 release.

LEGO Creator – Medieval Horse Knight Castle

"Introduce kids to fun medieval action with this LEGO® Creator 3in1 Medieval Horse Knight Castle (31168) playset building toy. The detailed medieval castle toy opens at the back and is packed with cool features, including a movable drawbridge, great hall, stable, smithy, secret treasure chest, king's bedroom, writing room and 2 tower terraces."

"Boys and girls aged 9 and up have the choice of 3 different building options: an interactive castle playset, a jousting set with a small castle or a medieval town playset with a windmill. Each playset comes with 6 minifigures: a horse knight king, horse knight champion, horse knight archer, horse knight spearman, blacksmith and serpent knight, plus 2 posable horses. LEGO Creator 3in1 sets (sold separately) inspire kids' imaginations with 3 different playset options in every box, so they can build, rebuild and build again with a range of models that appeal to their biggest passions. Set contains 1,371 pieces."

