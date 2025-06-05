Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: 101 Dalmations, disney, lego

LEGO Unveils New Disney's 101 Dalmations Cruella De Vil's Car Set

It’s a brick built world out there as LEGO is back with a new selection of construction sets including Disney’s Cruella De Vil's Car

Article Summary LEGO unveils Cruella De Vil's iconic car from Disney's 101 Dalmatians with unique villain details

The 378-piece set features opening doors, a removable roof, and steering via the car's spare wheel

Includes a Cruella De Vil minifigure and a Dalmatian puppy, making it a must-have Disney LEGO set

Pre-orders for the set are available now for $49.99, set to launch on September 1, 2025

Cruella de Vil made her animated debut in Disney's 101 Dalmatians back in 1961 and has become one of the most memorable villains in animation history. Based on Dodie Smith's novel, Cruella is portrayed as a wealthy, fashion-obsessed woman with a dramatic personality and a dangerous fixation on Dalmatian fur. Cruella's plan is to kidnap and skin 99 Dalmatian puppies for a fur coat, making her one of Disney's wildest villains to date. Despite her odd sense of fashion, she also speeds through the streets of London in her signature red car. LEGO is now bringing the chaotic style of Cruella De Vil to life with their latest Disney's 101 Dalmatians set.

Coming in at 378 pieces, Disney fans will be able to build her signature car measuring 10" long and 3" wide. The car will have opening doors, a removable roof, and you can be steered by the spare wheel in the back. Cruella has already captured one Dalmatian, which LEGO has included with this set; now, only 100 more to go. It is nice to see singular Disney Villain sets like this arriving from LEGO, and hopefully, more arrive for Ursula, Jafar, and maybe Hades. Pre-orders are already live for Cruella De Vil's Car at $49.99, and she is set to arrive on September 1, 2025.

LEGO Disney's 101 Dalmatians – Cruella De Vil's Car

"Road-worthy adventures await kids and buildable toy car fans aged 9 plus in this LEGO® ǀ Disney Cruella De Vil's Car (43277) constructable set. Featuring a brick-built Disney's 101 Dalmatians toy vehicle. With opening doors, removable roof and steering via the 'spare wheel', this classic buildable car model is a very different and fun gift-giving idea for girls, boys, Disney villain fans or car lovers."

"This Disney collectible, buildable car model is easy to take out for playdates and works with other LEGO ǀ Disney building sets (sold separately) in the range as a fun addition to a display. Older kids can enjoy a more complex build while immersing themselves in an easy and intuitive building adventure with the LEGO Builder app. Building set contains 378 pieces."

