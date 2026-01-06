Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO Unveils New Smart Brick Starting with Star Wars X-Wing Set

LEGO has revealed the next level of bricks as they debut their new SmartBrick sets, which all bring life to your sets starting with Star Wars

Article Summary LEGO unveils Smart Brick technology, debuting in a Star Wars X-Wing set for enhanced interactive play.

Smart Bricks use sensors and lights to create motion, sound, and touch responses—no screen needed.

The 584-piece X-Wing set includes five minifigures, with two as interactive SMART Minifigures.

Star Wars fans can pre-order the SMART Play X-Wing set January 9, 2026, for a March 2026 release.

LEGO has just unveiled the Smart Brick, an innovative building element that combines traditional LEGO play with interactive technology. Similar to what they have created with their Super Mario Bros. sets, the Smart Brick is built with embedded sensors and lights, allowing it to respond to movement, touch, and even nearby bricks. LEGO has just revealed the first sets that will contain the Smart Brick, starting with a new Star Wars set, featuring an X-Wing. This new set introduces interactive play to the classic Rebel Starfighter, featuring its built-in technology. The Smart Brick will help add lights, sounds, and motion-based reactions, making the X-Wing feel more alive during play.

Actions such as moving the ship, opening the wings, or placing minifigures can trigger engine noises, laser effects, or alert sounds, all without requiring a screen. The Smart Brick Star Wars X-Wing set will comprise 584 pieces and include LEGO minifigures of Princess Leia, Pilot Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, a Stormtrooper, and a Rebel Crew Member. Two of which will be Smart Minifigures, allowing the brick to create noises for them, along with five Smart Tags, which will bring other elements of the Star Wars set to life. Pre-orders are set to arrive on January 9, 2026, on the LEGO Store with a March 2026 release.

LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Luke's Red Five X-Wing

"A 584-piece set, including two SMART Minifigures (Luke Skywalker, in his iconic pilot suit, and Princess Leia), as well as Luke's trusty companion, R2-D2, and Rebel Crew and Stormtrooper Minifigures. This set includes an Imperial turret, transporter and command center, all of which unlock interactive features, such as laser-shooting sounds, engine sounds and lights plus refueling and repair sounds, through the use of the included LEGO SMART Brick, two LEGO SMART Minifigures and five LEGO SMART Tags. The LEGO SMART Play™ All-in-One sets from LEGO Star Wars will be available for pre-order from January 9th and available to purchase from the 1st March from www.LEGO.com, LEGO Stores and select retailers in launch markets."

