LEGO Wakanda Forever Shuri's Sunbird Set Debuts (Spoilers)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever LEGO sets are already here, and possible spoilers accompany them. I still remember I was spoiled that Obi-Wan fought Anakin in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith by LEGO. For a brick company, they really love to dish out these sets ASAP and way before the movies even drop, which seems more bad than good, depending on the collector. We recently saw a new King Namor set for Wakanda Forever, and now we have Shuri's Sunbird. Coming in at 355 pieces, this set is loaded with spoilers with four mini-figures which will include Shuri, Nakia, Attuma, and Ironheart MK1!

Right off the bat, we get to see a LEGO version of Riri Williams's first set of armor, and Shuri is once again in a Black Panther-style uniform. For LEGO Marvel fans, this is a great little set that is packed with some pretty sweet mini-figures, and the Sunbird is not bad either. The Sunbird will come in at 10.5" long and 10" wide, with the wings being adjustable with two stud shooters features. Shuri is getting a lot of attention for Wakanda Forever, and that costume just screams Black Panther even if no mask is shown. I would not be surprised if a Black Panther head is included and LEGO is just not showing up. Either way, Shuri's Sunship is priced at $44.99, pre-orders are not live yet, but fans will be able to find them here starting October 1, 2022.

"LEGO® Marvel Shuri's Sunbird (76211) looks as amazing as it is for kids to play with. Put this aircraft in the hands of a Black Panther fan aged 8 and up and watch their imagination soar! This impressive aircraft is an authentic recreation of Sunbird, the fantastic flying machine piloted by Shuri from Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This versatile and powerful-looking piece of Super-Hero equipment features 2 large engines on ball joints that kids can tilt and rotate to a variety of angles. Hinges allow the wings to be folded forwards and backwards. At the rear is storage for Shuri's fist weapons, and 2 stud shooters are mounted at the front. The set includes 4 minifigures – Shuri, Ironheart MK1, Nakia and Attuma – along with their cool weapons and accessories."

Wakanda forever! – Put the LEGO® Marvel Shuri's Sunbird (76211) into the hands of a Black Panther fan and take their imagination to Wakanda and far beyond

4 characters – Includes Shuri, Ironheart MK1, Nakia and Attuma minifigures, plus a spear, fighting rings and jetpack. The buildable Sunbird includes 2 stud shooters, rotatable engines and foldable wings

Easily adapts for action – The adjustable engines and wings let kids reconfigure the aircraft for different play scenarios with the 4 characters and accessories

Gift for Marvel fans – A birthday or holiday gift for young Super Heroes aged 8 and up

Sky-high adventures – The Sunbird aircraft measures over 2.5 in. (7 cm) high, 10.5 in. (27 cm) long and 10 in. (26 cm) wide and integrates easily with other LEGO® Marvel building toys