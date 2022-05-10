LEGO Welcomes Minecraft Fans to the Llama Village with New Set

Minecraft comes to life once again as LEGO reveals their newest set as the Llama Village has arrived. The Wandering Trader is known for having two llamas with him, and they feature a unique design compared to the standard games llama. LEGO is taking the Wandering Trader's llama to new levels as it gets its own village design. Coming in at 1,252 pieces, this set stands 12 inches tall and features fully furnished rooms to explore. The Minecraft set comes with a variety of mini-figures with a llama herder, llama knight, llama, baby llama, savannah villager, blacksmith villager, pillager, vindicator, and a baby sheep. Parts of the Llama house do open and LEGO included mini Villager shops that can be placed wherever builders like. These Minecraft sets bring the digital world to life, and the Llama Village is a fantastic set to give players might set to build. This set is priced at $129.99, it's set to up for pre-order on June 1, 2022, and will be found right here.

"Minecraft players can bring their creative construction skills into the real world with this inspiring playset featuring a classic cast of Minecraft characters: a llama herder, llama knight, savannah villager, blacksmith villager, pillager, vindicator, llama, baby llama and a baby sheep. The big llama opens up so kids can explore and customize the fully furnished rooms inside. Outside, there are animals to care for and 6 customizable modules that can be positioned anywhere around the llama, between its feet, or even on its back. There's battle action when pillagers attack – and kids operate their secret weapon that makes the big llama 'spit' at the hostile mobs!"

Creative Minecraft® set – LEGO® Minecraft The Llama Village (21188) is bursting with characters, accessories and features to inspire creative construction, imaginative play and cool displays

Minecraft® characters – Includes a llama herder, llama knight, savannah villager, blacksmith villager, pillager, vindicator, llama, baby llama and a baby sheep

Many ways to play – The llama house opens up for imaginative role play in a variety of rooms. Outside are animals to care for and 6 customizable buildings that can be positioned almost anywhere

Gift idea for Minecraft® players – This inside-and-out, play-and-display LEGO® Minecraft set makes a versatile birthday, holiday or any-day gift for kids aged 9 and up

Many ways to play – Measuring over 12 in. (31 cm) high, 12 in. (30 cm) wide and 11.5 in. (30 cm) deep, this reconfigurable set is bursting with play possibilities

