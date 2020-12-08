Class Is in Session With These New Harry Potter Book LEGO Sets

LEGO wants Harry Potter fans to bring their love of Hogwarts home with new buildable sets. Four new sets have been revealed, letting fans and collectors build iconic classes straight out of Hogwarts, covering various Harry Potter films. Each magical set is packed with amazing detail, characters, and find some wizarding surprising that will please new and old fans. These enchanting playsets will convert from a Hogwarts book into a classroom right before your eyes. There are four sets in total coming out soon, allowing fans to check out Herbology, Potions, Transfiguration, and Charms classes. Each Harry Potter set will come with its own design and various characters featuring iconic teachers in beloved students from the films. Here are all the characters that you will get in each set, letting you pick which LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment set best suits your collection:

Herbology Class:

Neville Longbottom

Cedric Diggory

Professor Sprout

Potions Class:

Draco Malfoy

Seamus Finnegan

Professor Snape

Transfiguration Class:

Professor McGonagall

Hermione Granger

Ron Weasley

Charms Class:

Harry Potter

Cho Chang

Professor Flitwick

Each of these LEGO Harry Potter sets amazing, and I wish they were released years ago. These amazing buildable kits provide beautifully crafted portable playsets for your Harry Potter mini-figures, which will be fun to take with you or display. Each of these Hogwarts Moment Classes will be priced at $29.99. Each of them is also set to release in January 2021, and while pre-orders are not live just yet, Wizarding World fans will be able to find them all located here. It has been quite some time since I purchased a LEGO set, but these amazing Harry Potter Hogwarts Moments will be high on my wishlist for the new year. Are you a fan of these portable LEGO Hogwarts playsets? Which one do you favor the most?

"With a host of features to inspire endless imaginative role play, this fun-packed playset will cast a spell over any Harry Potter fan! There's a built-in blackboard, bookshelf and fireplace, and a variety of furniture and equipment to lift out and expand the play space. Kids can combine this enchanting Harry Potter playset with others in the collection – each opening to reveal a different Hogwarts classroom adventure. All the sets in this series have distinctively colored covers and unique motifs, and interlock to form a 360-degree Hogwarts play experience."