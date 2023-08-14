Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, disney, frozen

Let it Go with Beast Kingdom's New Disney Frozen Master Craft Statue

Let the storm rage in with Beast Kingdom as they unveil a new limited edition Disney statue featuring the beauty of Elsa’s Castle

The 100th anniversary of Disney continues with Beast Kingdom's latest D100 release. Debuting as part of their Master Craft series, a new limited edition statue is here from the world of the hit animated Disney film, Frozen. It is time to let it go and embrace the storm as Elsa's Castle comes to life like never before. Standing at a whopping 18" tall, Elsa's Ice Palace is faithfully captured right off the screen with gorgeous detail. Beast Kingdom has included LEDs to bring the castle to life as well as one of Elsa's snow monsters. The entire castle and the surrounding snowy mountains have been sculpted here, making it a truly magical experience. Frozen fans will surely not miss out on this beauty as it will be limited to only 3,000 pieces. Collectors can bring home the 100 Years of Disney Elsa Ice Palace home for $279.99. Pre-orders are already live right here with a May 2024 release, and be sure to check out some of Beast Kingdom's other D100 collectibles to build your collection.

The Storm Doesn't Bother Beast Kingdom's New Release

"Continuing the 100th anniversary celebration of Disney's Beast Kingdom "Entertainment Experience Brand," a high-end "Master Craft" release for fans of the beloved Frozen series is now available. Introducing the limited edition collectible statue, "Elsa's Ice Palace."

"The statue beautifully captures the moment when Elsa unleashes her long-suppressed magic, creating a wondrous Ice Palace. Meticulously crafted with exceptional artistry and hand-painted to perfection, the Master Craft "Elsa's Ice Palace" faithfully recreates the grandeur and intricate patterns of the palace, along with the weathered cliffs and falling snow that adorn its surroundings. Adding to the enchantment, the statue comes with a Guardian snow creature, protecting the Ice Palace from intruders."

"But that's not all, integrated LED lights create a magical atmosphere, allowing collectors to enjoy the masterpiece from every angle. With only 3000 pieces available worldwide, this dreamlike collectible statue is a must-have for fans. Secure your order today exclusively from an official Beast Kingdom outlet."

