Let's A Go! A Super Mario Bros. Nendoroid Reissue Arrives from GSC

The Super Mario Bros. have returned to Good Smile Company as they have announced a reissue of their Nendoroid figures

The Super Mario Bros. is bigger than ever as the Super Mario Bros. Movie dominated at the box office. These popular Nintendo characters are ready for new adventures and many more sequels. Good Smile Company is jumping in on the Mario action as they announce a reissue of their hot Nendoroid figures. Mario and Luigi are back with each brother featuring impressive detail, color, and accessories. Good Smile has given both plumbers swappable expressions, dashing and jumping effects, as well as a base with articulated elements for some jumping poses.

It is the Super Mario accessories, though, that really help these figures stand out, with Mario coming with a Power Coin, Mushroom, Boo Ghost, and Buzzy Beetle. Luigi comes with a Pipe, Bullet Bill, and a Goomba. The Super Mario Bros. Nendoroids are packed with characters and will easily bring the hit video game from the screen to your shelves. Fans will want to be sure to snag up both figures to finish the set, and pre-orders for the reissue are already live with a May 2024 release. Mario comes in at $49.99 here, and Luigi at $44.99 found here.

Super Mario Nendoroid No.473 Mario (Reissue)

"It's me! Mario! Joining the Nendoroids! From "Super Mario" comes a rerelease of Nendoroid Mario! He comes with both a smile and a serious expression, as well as various optional parts that bring out the world of Mario, such as some block parts, a coin, and a Super Mushroom! 'Brake' parts for when he suddenly stops as well as dash parts for running are both included, and a background to display behind him is also included. He also comes with two enemies to display with him – a Buzzy Beetle and a Boo, which allow for all sorts of fun scenes from the game to be recreated in Nendoroid size! Some crossed arm parts for use on Nendoroid Luigi are also included, allowing for a classic pose of the Mario Brothers together! Bring out the Super Mario World in your collection!"

Nendoroid No.393 Luigi (Reissue)

"Luigi is back again to join Mario! From the popular game 'Super Mario' comes a rerelease of Nendoroid Luigi! He comes with three expressions including his standard expression, a smiling expression and even a surprised expression – allowing you to display Luigi in all sorts of poses! He also comes with dash and jumping effect parts, as well as a pipe to bring out the atmosphere of the game! Two of the classic Super Mario enemies, the Goomba and Bullet Bill, are both included allowing for various classic scenes from the game to be recreated! Be sure to pose him together with Mario!"

