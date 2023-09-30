Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, jurassic park

Life Finds a Way with Iron Studios Newest Jurassic Park 1/10 Statue

Iron Studios is back with a new assortment of 1/10 Art Scale statues including the arrival of a new Jurassic Park piece

Prepare to be transported back to the awe-inspiring world of Jurassic Park with Iron Studios' latest 1/10 Art Scale statue. Life will find a way with this beauty as it captures the iconic dino-hatching scene featuring John Hammond, Dr. Grant, and Dr. Sattler. This meticulously crafted statue brings new life to such a pivotal moment with paleontologists Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler as they witness the birth of a baby Velociraptor. Iron Studios and John Hammond spared no expense with this 9" tall statue with impressive likenesses of each character to the intricate dinosaur egg and hatchling. This is an incredible Jurassic Park statue that any fan will not want to miss out on bringing home to their prehistoric collection. It is deluxe 1/10 Art Scale statues like this that show off the skill that Iron Studios brings to the table, and this Deluxe Dino Hatching Jurassic Park statue comes in at $399.99. It is set for a Q3 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live and located right here.

Dino Hatching Deluxe – Jurassic Park

Smiling like a zealous father, the CEO of InGen and the creator of Jurassic Park with gloved hands helps in the birth of other cloned dinosaurs in his laboratories. The moment the hatchling breaks the shell of his egg in the hatchery. By his side, witnessing this miracle of life and science, a paleobotanist smiles, fascinated, and her partner, a respected paleontologist, gets surprised when finding out which is the species of the animal!"

"Presented on Iron Studios' booth at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, the diorama statue "Dino Hatching Deluxe – Jurassic Park – Art Scale 1/10" replicates one of the most sublime and emotional moments from the original movie from 1993, with John Hammond, Ellie Sattler, and Alan Grant watching the birth of a Velociraptor in their schedule tour in the park. Meticulously portraying the facial features of actors Richard Attenborough, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill, just like the details of the set like the hatchery and the robot arm baby-sitting the eggs."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!