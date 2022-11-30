It's Official! MTN Dew Pitch Black Returns to Stores in 2023

Dew Nation is ready for an incredible blast from the past as Mountain Dew is bringing back the beloved flavor Pitch Black. Fans better get ready to taste the Void with this fantastic return with some new updated elements. The popular Dew flavor will be available in cans as well as bottles in both normal and Zero Sugar flavors. On top of that Pitch Black will also be getting a new MTN DEW Energy release. Thanks to our friends at PepsiCo, we were able to get a little taste of some of the upcoming releases for their January 2023 release.

We were lucky to get all three flavors of Mountain Dew Pitch Black with the Energy, Normal, and Zero Sugar releases. I am a fan of these new flavors, all getting Zero Sugar releases, and Pitch Black now joins the ranks of Spark and Major Melon. The MTN DEW Energy addition is fantastic, and it is nice to see actual Dew Flavor get some Energy Drink upgrades like the recent MTN DEW Energy: CODE RED release. As you would expect, the flavor is the exact same as it was back in 2004, with an incredible Dark Citrus flavor.

For fans who had not experienced this flavor when it was originally released, it is Dew's solution to a Grape Soda, but with that Dew taste you all know and love. I love seeing these iconic flavors make a comeback, and now I just need a Game Fuel rerelease to soothe my soul. Until that day happens, fans can expect to see Mtn Dew Pitch Black in stores starting 01/2023. Be sure to stay up to date on all things Dew Nation right here in the meantime, and check out the official announcement below. Enter the Void.

Enter the Void with MTN DEW Pitch Black

"The rumblings are true! Thanks to the overwhelming requests from DEW Nation, MTN DEW is welcoming back Pitch Black to its roster for a limited time beginning January 2023. Pitch Black made its debut in 2004, later returning from 2016 to 2019. Since then, DEW Nation has made it its mission to bring the flavor back. With that, MTN DEW is also rolling out Pitch Black Zero Sugar and MTN DEW Energy Pitch Black on shelves nationwide for the first-time ever."