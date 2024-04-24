Posted in: Collectibles, Dark Horse Direct | Tagged: Amazon Prime, dark horse, Fallout

The Wasteland Gets Bloody with Dark Horse's New Fallout Lucy Statue

Step into the Wasteland with Dark Horse as they unveil a new set of PVC statues for the new live-action Fallout TV Series

Article Summary Dark Horse unveils new Fallout TV series Lucy statue, showcasing the Wasteland.

Lucy steps out from Vault 33 in Fallout 4 aftermath, ready for action at 7.5" tall.

Statue features bloodied Lucy with Rad-Roach, priced at $59.99, launching Q4 2024.

Pre-orders for the detailed, Fallout-themed Lucy figurine are available now.

The Wasteland awaits as Dark Horse has revealed some new statues for the hit TV series Fallout, which are on the way. Fallout has been a blast to watch, as gamers and viewers get to step into the world of the hit Bethesda video game series in a brand new way, like never before. Taking place after the events of Fallout 4, the series follows Vault 33 as the Vault Dweller Lucy must leave the vault to search for her father. However, the seclusion of the vault might have been more than she expected, and the Wasteland is an unforgiving place.

Dark Horse captures the truth of this new world with a new statue for Lucy, who is experiencing all the new bloody horror of Fallout. Dark Horse went a little dark for this release, capturing a nicely detailed bloodied Lucy with a Rad-Raoch by her feet. From the detail of her jumpsuit and Pip-Boy, to so much more, this is a statue that will be a fun addition to any Fallout fan. Dark Horse has Lucy Statue priced at $59.99, and she is expected to release in Q4 2024, and pre-orders are already live. Be on the lookout for more Fallout statues , which are also coming soon with The Ghoul and Maximus.

Fallout (TV Series) Lucy Statue from Dark Horse

"Dark Horse, in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios, rolls back the Vault doors to reveal three new PVC figures from the acclaimed Fallout Series! Based on the hit video game series, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. For 200 years following a nuclear apocalypse, many humans have been forced to go underground in "Vaults" to seek refuge, while the less fortunate were left to survive the harshness of the wasteland above."

"Lucy has grown up and spent her entire life underground in Vault 33. A traumatic event leads her to leave the secure confines of her Vault and explore the gleefully weird and violent world waiting for her above. The figure stands at 7.5" tall with a 5" wide base. Lucy is ready to tackle any obstacle in her way with an all-American, can-do attitude! Okie-Dokie!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!