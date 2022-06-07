Life-Size Thor: Love and Thunder Statue Revealed by Beast Kingdom

Are you obsessed with Thor? Are you overly excited about Thor: Love and Thunder hitting theaters this July? Well, Beast Kingdom might have the next best thing to fill that void as they proudly present an actual 1:1 life-size statue of the mighty Thor. Coming in at 6.5 feet tall, Odinson is featured in his brand new costume from the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The statue will be hand-crafted and hand-painted as he wields Stormbreaker while wearing a fabric cape. This is literally the ultimate collectible, with an impressive sculpt, color, and design that will blow all your other Thor pieces out of the water. This is one of those items that would look incredible in a comic book store or another business setting, and it has a price to price that. The Thor: Love and Thunder Life-Size Statue from Beast Kingdom come in at a whopping $13,950. The statue is set to realize by October 2022, and pre-orders will go live on their site here and can be ordered at your local comic books store through Diamond.

"Marvel's latest sure to be hit movie from the MCU is about to take our cinema screens by storm! Thor: Love and Thunder, brings back our favorite God of Thunder, with a selection of new and old characters including Jane Foster as the Thor Goddess, Zeus and the mighty Gorr the God-Butcher! In the new movie Thor must regain his heroic abilities once more to take the battle to new heights!"

"Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' proudly presents the latest 1:1 life size statue of the mighty Thor, based on the latest Love and Thunder Movie. Standing at an imposing 204cm in height, Thor is seen wearing his new colorful battle suit with the classic red cape and Stormbreaker in full force. Using high-grade paint, each detail is hand-painted and hand-sculpted to perfection. Thor's signature beard, long hair and muscle lines are carefully created with full effect. This is a life-size statue that will look as good in a professional venue as it would in a home collection. Orders yours from an official Beast Kingdom outlet today. "

Product Measurements：Approx 205 cm

Release Date: Statues are all made to order, and the delivery time will be based on the actual situation (Ship according to manufacturing schedule)