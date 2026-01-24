Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged:

Light Your Godzilla Collection with Hiya Toys New Shimo Figure

A new Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire figure is on the way from Hiya Toys as they unveil their light up Frost Bite Blast Shimo

Shimo is a powerful ice Titan, introduced in the 2024 MonsterVerse film, who can unleash devastating frost storms

This detailed 6.7" action figure includes light-up LED fins and spikes for a glowing, icy appearance

Frost Bite Blast Shimo is available for pre-order at $119.99 and set for release in early 2027

Shimo is an ancient, colossal Titan tied to ice and extreme cold, believed to be one of the oldest and most powerful creatures in the MonsterVerse. She was introduced in 2024 in the film Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and can unleash catastrophic frost storms. This Titan is so powerful that she can freeze entire landscapes, which can link her to past ice ages on Earth. Shimo is tragically enslaved and controlled by Skar King, but after her freedom, she aligns with Godzilla and Kong. She is also a popular character for Hiya Toys' Godzilla x Kong Exquisite Basic Series line, and she is back yet again with another new figure.

Coming in at 6.7" tall, this ice Titan is faithfully crafted from her on-screen appearance with textured scales and ice spikes. Unlike previous Hiya Toys versions, this one features a unique light-up LED, allowing her fins and spike to glow. This helps enhance her ice blast effect and shows her full power compared to other figures in the line. The Frost Bite Blast Shimo is already up for pre-order at the Hiya Toys Store for $119.99, with a Q1 2027 release.

Godzilla x Kong The New Empire Frost Bite Blast Shimo

"GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE released in 2024. This time, it thrusts Kong and Godzilla into a colossal confrontation with an unknown menace lurking within our world. Exploring deeper into origins of Titans. Faithfully recreated from original film CG data, this all-new EXQUISITE BASIC+ Series Frost Bite Blast Shimo stands approximately 17 cm tall, featuring layered paintwork for snow-white armored scales and blue-purple dorsal fins with icy brilliance."

"Features an integrated LED lighting system. With a press of concealed belly switch, light flows from head to tail in two modes (steady/breathing). Paired with Frost Bite Blast effect part, it recreates the moment Shimo charges and unleashes her Frost Bite Blast, showcasing the majestic presence of this ancient Titan."

