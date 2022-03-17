Lilo and Stitch Pull Back Cars Coming Soon from Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom returns to the animated world of Disney once again as they announce their newest Pull Back Car collectible. Things are about to get tropical this time as we make our way back to Hawaii with the hit animated film Lilo and Stitch. Stitch is ready to rev some engines as Beast Kingdom reveals their new limited edition Pull Back Stitch Series Cars! Seven cars will be released with a Vespa, Spaceship, Rocket, Surfboard, Car, and even a limited edition red sports car. Each Pull Back Car will have a unique Lilo and Stitch Experiment 626 driving with them all featuring a fun sculpt. The Beast Kingdom Pull Back Pack are usually sold as bundles for $29.99, and while pre-orders are not live the Lilo and Stitch set yet, they will be found here.

"Six unique pullback cars are launching on a desk near you to race with your friends and family. Collect the whole set to be in with a chance of winning Limited Edition characters! Who will beat pole position in your next race! Collect them all to find out!"

"Motorcycle – Stitch is riding his unique, yellow scooter, whizzing past traffic and staying safe with his fun helmet!

Sports Car – A fast, and seriously stylish car that will surely turn heads as Stitch zooms past his fans!

Surfing – Sun, sea and sand, Stitch can't control his happiness as he rides a seriously fun wave!

Spaceship – Little blue aliens area always ready to embark on their intergalactic trips!

Airplane – Take to the skies with the airplane of Stitch's dreams!

Sunglasses – Wearing a pair of sunglasses, and carrying his ray gun, Stitch is both stylish and ready for action."

"Ohana means family, and what better way to spend time with your loved ones than buy taking a road trip across Hawaii with non-other than the little blue alien, Stitch himself! The naughty, yet adorable Stitch from the Lilo and Stitch animated classic is back with a seriously road ready set of pull back cars. Rev your engines with Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' as the little Experiment No.626 brings his collection of racing vehicles for the road and the skies, ranging from scooters, to flying planes!"