Limited Edition X-Men '97 Mister Sinister 1/6 Figure Revealed by Mondo

Expand your X-Men '97 collection with Mondo as they unveil their new Mister Sinister 1/6 Scale Limited Edition Figure

Mister Sinister, also known as Dr. Nathaniel Essex, first appeared in The Uncanny X-Men #221 (1987) and was created by Chris Claremont and Marc Silvestri. He was a brilliant 19th-century geneticist who was transformed by Apocalypse. Sinister became obsessed with mutant evolution, especially the genetic lines of legendary X-Men members Cyclops and Jean Grey. His manipulations behind the scenes, including creating clones like Madelyne Pryor, make him one of the X-Men's more dangerous and twisted foes. The Madelyn Pryor storyline was recreated for X-Men '97, with Mister Sinister returning as a villain, and now he arrives at Mondo with a new 1/6 scale figure.

The X-Men 97 Mister Sinister figure features an impressive cel-shaded deco, bringing his appearance faithfully to life off the screen. Standing 12.5" tall, this big bad comes with a variety of swappable hands, extra portraits, and some blast effects. Mondo was sure to also include some fun X-Men Easter Egg accessories, including a DNA Floppy Disk, Mutant DNA Extraction Tentacle, and a Sinsister Shadow. Pre-orders are already live for $265, and Mister Sinister is limited to 1,250 pieces with a March 2026 release date.

X-Men '97 – Mister Sinister 1/6 Scale Figure – Limited Edition

"Our 1/6 scale line for Marvel Animation's X-MEN '97 continues with the mad geneticist Dr. Nathaniel Essex … aka Mister Sinister! Complete with swappable hands and portraits, this immortal supervillain includes attachable blast effects and easter egg accessories inspired by some of our favorite episodes from the history of the series. Restricted to 1250 units, our deluxe Limited Edition variant features exclusive extras, including additional portraits plus a Sinister Shadow buddy."

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Mister Sinister Figure

Alternate Neutral Portrait

Alternate Power Rage Portrait

Alternate Old Portrait

3x Pairs of Hands

Power Blast Hand Swaps

Left Hand holding Diamond Implant

Mutant Torso Damage Attachment

DNA Floppy Disk

Mutant DNA Extraction Tentacle

Sinister Shadow Accessory Figure

Figure Stand

