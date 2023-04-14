Listen to the Magic of Disney with the Wonders of StoryPhones Listen to the magic of Disney like never before with the help of StoryPhones, a new set of kid-friendly and audio safe headphones

There are a lot of headphones out there in the market, but some just stand out more than others. As a parent, I always try to find new and innovative things for my kids to enjoy, play with, and love. My kids have always been passionate about music, stories, and of course, Disney, so the latest StoryPhones product seems like a dream come true. For those unaware, StoryPhones is a unique pair of headphones for kids that are suitable for children aged 3 and up. They use their unique discs called PlayShields, which magnetically clip to the headphones and feature preloaded stories of some of your favorite Disney characters. We were lucky enough to get our hands on some StoryPhones; they are indeed something magical.

Two colors are offered for the Disney StoryPhones with blue and pink, and they feature a Mickey Mouse speaker design on the inside. The headphones are easy to use, with simple pause, play, and stop buttons right on the outside. Bluetooth capabilities are offered for other music options as well as shared cored listened. However, it is the PlayShields that really make these headphones stand out with magical stories from iconic films like Toy Story, Frozen, Monsters Inc., Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Minnies Bow-Toons, The Little Mermaid, and so much more. Offline entertainment has never been more fun than now, as kids can get swept off into these stories with their favorite characters as a narrator tells these tales.

I have been able to handle the StoryPhones for quite some time, and while they are easy to use, there have been some complications. For a headphone designed for a 3-year-old, they can get frustrating with setup and Bluetooth connecting. There were times when the PlayShield "download" would never end, and the headphone would be unable to turn off, forcing me to wait until the battery charge died. However, StoryPhones did a remarkable job working with me and fixing some of these errors with online updates and an excellent customer service team. Despite these glitches, my kids loved these Disney headphones, and it lets them listen and learn from these stories rather than being glued to a TV.

Disney Stories and Magic Come to Life with StoryPhones

The Disney StoryPhones is an incredible invention that no one else has really done. It provides kids with an offline experience while keeping the volume limit at safe and healthy levels with 75/85/94dB. Even the added accessories are a huge bonus, with a carrying case, audio sharing cable, and the included PlayShield allowing for near-instant play right out of the box. Disney StoryPhones is a fun, innovative, and colorful way to expand kids' education and entertainment capabilities. Disney fans can find all things StoryPhones right here, and be sure to check out all of the offered StoryShields with Disney, Zen Noises, and even special ones to record your voice. Fun in the sun has never sounded so good, and all the fun starts right here.

