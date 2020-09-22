Fisher-Price Little People Collector Sets LOTR and Elf Revealed

The amazing Little People Collector sets from Fisher-Price continue as two new sets have been revealed! Fans have been falling in love with The Little People Collector set and now they get to fall in love all over again. Just in time for the holiday season, the lovable Buddy is back with Jovie from the hilarious Christmas movie Elf. Fisher-Price has revealed another special set that will include both figures and a Christmas tree. These toddler friendly figures are great collectors for both kids and adults as they get to see some of their favorite characters once again with new adorable designs. Elf fans can expect to get their hands on this collectible Fall 2020 and are priced at $14.99.

The reveals do not just end there as Fisher-Price is taking us on a journey to Middle Earth with a beloved Fellowship. That is right, Lord of the Rings is getting it very own Little People Collectors set with six figures. Each one has been minaturized into the adorable Little People toy size and beautifully scuplted to stylized some iconic Lord of the Rings heroes. Frodo Baggins, starts the journey and is followed by Gandalf the Grey, Legolas, Gimli, Aragorn, and the beautiful Lady Arwen. The packaging on this Little People Collectors is truly a spectacle and can captivate any Lord of the Rings fan. The Fisher-Price Fellowship is set to being in Fall 2020 and will be priced at $29.99. Elf and LOTR collectors will be able to find all Fisher -Price Little People Collector set here. Check out all the official pictures and descriptions from Fisher-Price below and make sure to add one of these collectibles to you or your kids collections this Fall.

Fisher-Price® Little People® Collector Lord Of The Rings – $29.99 | 1Y+ | Fall 2020

Lord of The Rings: A six-figure set inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien's famed series launches today, which some franchise fans may recognize as Hobbit Day. The collectible features the members of the Fellowship – Frodo Baggins, Gandalf the Grey, Aragorn, Legolas and Gimli – as well as Lady Arwen. Throughout the development process, our designers made sure to incorporate the unique character details fans will appreciate, including Frodo's feet and Gandalf's wooden staff.

Travel across Middle Earth from the Shire to Mount Doom and destroy the One Ring with this special edition Little People® Collector Lord of the Rings figure set by Fisher-Price®!

This set features six figures brought down to Little People® toy size and stylized to look like members of the Fellowship, including Frodo Baggins, Gandalf the Grey, Aragorn, Legolas and Gimli, as well as Lady Arwen.

This must-have figure set is a great gift for Tolkien fans of all ages!

Fisher-Price® Little People® Collector Elf – $14.99 | 1Y+ | Fall 2020

Elf: Always a holiday movie favorite, this adorable figure set features a holly jolly Christmas tree and two characters from the film Elf, all brought down to Little People toy size. The set comes in premium packaging showing off the figures in a snow globe with cut-out snowflakes, a nod to the paper snowflakes that make cameos in the film.

Celebrate the holiday season with Santa's biggest fan, Buddy the Elf, with this special edition Little People® Collector Elf figure set from Fisher-Price®.

This adorable figure set features a holly jolly Christmas tree and two characters from the film Elf all brought down to Little People® toy size.

These toddler-friendly figures are a great gift for Elf fans of all ages