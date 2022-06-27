Liu Kang's Mortal Kombat Fatality Dragon Comes to Storm Collectibles

Storm Collectibles has easily dominated the market with some of the best Mortal Kombat figures around. McFarlane Toys are not bad for the $19.99 price tag, but these are some of the best figures around capturing the old and new designs of your favorite fighters. It looks like another fighter is entering the Mortal Kombat as Liu King returns and is bringing his very own dragon! That is right, the legendary dragon fatality comes right off the screen of Mortal Kombat II with an impressive articulated figure. This Mortal Kombat figure sets give collectors both Liu Kang and his transformation fatality green dragon. On top of that, Storm Collectibles included three different swappable head sculpts, five pairs of hands, and a fireball effect to toast the kompetition. If you're a Mortal Kombat kollector then this set is a must-own figure for you, and pre-orders are live right here for $160 with a Q1 2023 release. FATALITY!

"Orphaned at a very young age. Liu Kang was raised by Saolin monks, who taught him the way of the spiritual warrior. They soon recognized his potential as a contender for the Mortal Kombat tournament and rigorously trained him for this task. Raiden, too, understood that Liu Kang was Earthrealm's best hope for freedom and introduced him to Master Bo' Rai Cho to further his development. Once fully trained, Liu Kang bested all challengers and earned the high honor of representing the Shaolin in the Mortal Kombat tournament. He and Raiden then embarked on their fateful journey to Shang Tsung's island to compete in this pivotal kontest."

Features:

A Fully Articulated Dragon & Liu Kang

3 x Interchanging Head Sculpt

5 x Pairs of Hand

1 x Fireball Effect

Estimated release date: Q1 2023