Lock and Load! McFarlane Toys Debuts Exclusive Munitions Pack

It is time to lock and load as McFarlane Toys has finally listened to fans, and a Munitions Pack is on the way! It is time to enhance your current McFarlane Toys collection with a whole slew of weapons to add to your figures. From Mortal Kombat and Spawn to Warhammer and, should I dare say, DC Multiverse, this pack has you covered. The Munitions Pack is dedicated to 7" scale figures and will be a McFarlaneToysStore Exclusive. A total of 17 weapons will be included in this pack with dual pistols, a rocket launcher, multiple assault rifles, uzi, shotgun, grenade launcher, and much more. This Munitions Pack is exactly what fans wanted and needed with it having only a $14.99 price tag making it something you can not compete with it!

As many collectors know, DC Comics has recently removed the use of weapons in their collectibles. That means no figures from places like Mezco Toyz and McFarlane Toys can include weapons even if they are their signature piece. However, there are obviously ways around that, from combining sets, using other line pieces, and such. However, with the McFarlane line being 7" it is hard to acquire such Wesson unless you go off third-party sites where you get one gun for your Peacemaker at $8. I do not think anyone would dare to use this McFarlaneToysStore Exclusive Munitions Pack with their DC Multiverse, but if they did, Red Hood, Lobo, and Peacemaker would all have the hookup. I hope more packs like this can release in the future with more weapons to help fans Spawn and his crew (wink) even more weapons to use. This exclusive set is set to release in July 2022, it is priced at $14.99, and can be found here.

"McFarlane Toys Store Online Exclusive. Includes 15 different weapons. This online exclusive accessory pack is compatible with 7in McFarlane Toys Figures. Featured in McFarlane Toys window box packaging."