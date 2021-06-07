Loki invades Lucky Charms With Limited Edition Cereal Release

Marvel fans are anxiously waiting for the premiere of the next Marvel Cinematic Universe series with the debut of Loki. No one knows what way the show will entail after the events we saw in Avengers: Endgame. That blockbuster film correlated directly to what Loki means for the future of the MCU. To prepare for the premiere of the series on Disney+ on June 9, 2021, General Mills is releasing a special cereal. Unlike most promotion items for special events, this one will be extremely limited, with only 3500 pieces being made for this release. Lucky, our favorite Leprechaun, also the guardian of Lucky Charms cereal, is being swapped out by the God of Mischief himself, Loki. This mischievous God is now front and center on the Lucky Charms box with a black and green box design. On June 9 at 11 AM EST, Marvel fans will be able to try to get one of these cereal grails for $8.00 here. This is a very unique collectible that General Mills and Marvel fans will not want to miss giving them a fun design and iconic Lucky Charms cereal everyone enjoys. Be sure to set an alarm for these bad boys, as they will sell out pretty fast. Be sure to watch Loki premiering on Disney+ this Wednesday to stay caught up with the current events of the MCU.

"There has been a disruption in our reality, and the Lucky Charms we all know and love have shape-shifted into a new mischievously delicious form: "Loki Charms." There is a limited amount of Loki Charms cereals available online while supplies last! Here's the scoop: