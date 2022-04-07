Lone Coconut Teases New Plunderlings Kickstarter Unlock: Cursed Cayo

Lone Coconut's newest Plunderlings crowd-funding campaign on Kickstarter has been an absolute success. Two new Plunderlings designs are on the way with the Plunderlong and Plunderstrong goblins. All of these figures look incredible and we continue to see more get revealed as the numbers and backers rise. However, their newest reveal: the Cursed Cayo, is easily my favorite figure from the entire campaign. The Cursed Cayo is set to unlock at 240K and features a truly fun design and backstory.

After being stranded on an island, this Plunderlong ate Lando the Everliving Crustacean giving him eternal life. This Plunderlings gives off major Master Roshi with a crazed look that only shines with multiple heads sculpts and a shell hat. He comes with a cane and spear that also fits into his backstory and I keep one ASAP. Collectors can back the Plunderlong and Plunderstrong Kickstarter campaign right here. There are currently 8 days left and it is almost at 185K, so keep pumping those numbers up to unlock that Cursed Cayo!

"Cursed Cayo was once just an unlucky Plunderlong who washed ashore on a desert island. Desperate, he learned to spear fish and eat just about anything that swam by the island. One fateful day he caught and devoured a strange lobster. Unknowingly, he had consumed LANGO THE EVERLIVING CRUSTACEAN. It passed its mystical inability to die of natural causes to Cayo. Uncountable years passed and Cayo perfected his spear hunting, even able to strike a single seagull out of the sky from miles away. Eventually, Cayo was discovered and now Plunderfolk come to train under his unrivaled polearm technique, although many speculate he has gone mad from sunstroke."

Accessories Include:

Three Magnetic Heads with Different Expressions

Small Seashell Helmet

Pair of Small Open Hands

Pair of Small Gripping Hands

Walking Stick

Lobster Claw Spear