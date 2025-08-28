Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Loosecollector, rob liefeld

LooseCollector Brings Rob Liefeld's Youngblood to Life with Diehard

LooseCollector is bringing some independent comic fun to life with new 1/12 Scale Action Figures from Rob Liefeld's Youngblood

Article Summary LooseCollector unveils a detailed 1/12 scale Diehard action figure from Rob Liefeld’s iconic Youngblood team.

Diehard stands 6 inches tall, featuring 34 points of articulation and a faithful 1990s Image Comics design.

The figure includes a collector-friendly box, multiple weapons, and a selection of swappable hands for posing.

Shaft joins Diehard in this new line, with more classic Youngblood members coming soon for fans to collect.

Diehard is a prominent member of Rob Liefeld's Youngblood team and first appeared in Image Comics' Youngblood #1 (1992). A government-engineered super-soldier, Diehard is a mysterious figure, often seen as the most physically powerful and stoic member of the group. Clad in a sleek, red-and-white cybernetic suit, he's part man, part machine, with the powers of enhanced strength, flight, and durability. Think Cable/Superman/Captain America with an over-the-top design that helps capture that perfect 1990s comic book style.

Diehard is now getting his very own action figure thanks to LooseCollector, who is bringing Rob Liefeld's Youngblood to life. Releasing alongside Shaft, Diehard stands 6" tall, has 34 points of articulation, and faithfully captures his Image Comics designs. He will come in a themed collector-friendly box and features a variety of weapons with a shield, swords, guns, and a variety of swappable hands. Diehard is ready for his next mission in Q1 2026 for $84.9,9, and pre-orders are already live. Be sure to add Shaft to your Youngblood lineup as well, and look for more 1/12 members coming soon from LooseCollector.

Rob Liefeld's Youngblood Diehard 1/12 Scale Action Figure

"Chosen in the 1940s to become the first of the U.S. government's genetic experiments, the super-soldier known as Diehard is one of the Youngblood's most mysterious members. Though he has served in nearly every incarnation of the team since its inception, none of his teammates know his true identity. Commonly believed to be the first successful fusion of man and machine, Diehard is characterized by those who know him as a man struggling to understand his own identity."

"With such a long history of membership in the Youngblood program, Diehard is understandably wary of the arrival of new Diehard units, updated models for which he was the template. Regarded more as a combat unit than a man, Diehard is also constantly wary of his selection for assignments regarded to be "suicide missions."

