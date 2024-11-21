Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: lord of the rings, Tamashii Nations

Lord of the Rings S.H.Figuarts Frodo Baggins & Gollum Set Revealed

Middle-earth awaits as Tamashii Nations has unveiled new S.H.Figuarts for The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Frodo Baggins and Gollum are key characters in the journey of The Lord of the Rings Trilogy. Tamashii Nations is now stepping into the world of Middle-earth with a brand new set of S.H.Figuarts figures. The Fellowship is faithfully coming to life with this impressive set of figures, with Aragorn kicking off the line. We have already seen the legendary Ranger, but Frodo and Gollum are also getting their own release. Frodo, the humble Hobbit from the Shire, has been tasked with destroying the One Ring. On his quest to Mordor, he comes across a creepy little creature called Gollum, once a Hobbit-like creature who has succumbed to the Ring's dark influence and is obsessed with reclaiming it once again.

Tamashii Nations has captured this duo with a new set of figures, with Frodo coming in at 4.7" tall and a companion Gollum figure who gets a few points of articulation. Frodo will come with swappable faces, his infamous Sting blade, a variety of hands, and a soft goods cloak. Lord of the Rings fans can unite the Fellowship once again with this set with the S.H.Figuarts Frodo priced at $84.99 with a June 2025 release date. Be on the lookout for Aragorn S.H.Figuarts as well as more characters from Middle-earth arriving in the future.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Frodo & Gollum

"Frodo Baggins, the main character from "The Lord of the Rings," appears in S.H.Figuarts together with Gollum. Interchangeable hand parts for the One Ring are are also included. Frodo also comes with a cloth cloak with wires that allow it to be posed freely. S.H.Figuarts Aragorn figure shown not included (sold separately)."

Contents

Frodo Baggins figure 5 Interchangeable hand parts 2 Left 3 Right Interchangeable face part Sting set Cloth cloak

Gollum figure

