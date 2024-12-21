Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, lord of the rings

Lord of the Rings (Series 9) Deluxe Action Figures Revealed by DST

Middle-earth awaits as Diamond Select Toys has unveiled a new set of Deluxe Action Figures from the world of Lord of the Rings

Features Bilbo Baggins from The Hobbit, now as a 4” figure with swappable arms and removable coat.

Sylvan elf Tauriel from The Hobbit films, with swappable hands and weapons, joins the collection.

Each figure offers 16 points of articulation and comes in a detailed window box, designed by experts.

Get ready to return to Middle-earth as Diamond Select Toys continues its collection of Lord of the Rings figures. Series 9 has an interesting assortment of characters from both Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogy, with an elderly Bilbo Baggins and elf warrior Tauriel. Bilbo Baggins was the reluctant hobbit hero of The Hobbit, who once embarked on an adventure to reclaim Erebor alongside Thorin Oakenshield and his company. This adventure would directly lead to the hobbit coming into possession of the One Ring, finding it in Gollum's cave. He is now retired in The Shire and getting older, with Diamond Select giving him a new 4" tall figure that comes with a removable coat and swappable arms.

The elf Tauriel, on the other hand, was introduced in The Hobbit films and is a Sylvan elf and captain of the Mirkwood guard. She was not featured in Tolkien's original works but was added in the live-action films to add more unique characters to Middle-earth. Tauriel is nicely sculpted and will come with swap-bel hands and a variety of weapons, like a sword. The Lord of the Rings Series 9 figures from Diamond Select are priced at $24.99 each, with a Q3 2025 release in solo and bundle sets.

Lord of the Rings (Series 9) Deluxe Action Figure

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Enter the Mirkwood forest with the newest assortment of action figures based on the Lord of the Rings film saga! Featuring the elderly hobbit Bilbo Baggins and elf warrior Tauriel, this assortment delves into the Hobbit prequel trilogy, and each 1/10 scale figure features 16 points of articulation. The 4-inch Bilbo includes a removable coat with interchangeable arms, while the 7-inch Tauriel features interchangeable hands and a variety of weapons. Each figure comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Eamon O-Donoghue, sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios!"

