Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: mafex, star wars

Luke Skywalker Stormtrooper MAFEX Arrives for Star Wars Celebration

Medicom is back with a new assortment of MAFEX figures including a few exclusives for the upcoming 2025 Star Wars Celebration

Article Summary Star Wars Celebration 2025 is the ultimate fan event, landing in Tokyo from April 18-20 with exclusive reveals.

Medicom's new MAFEX collection showcases Stormtrooper Disguise Luke Skywalker, inspired by A New Hope.

The figure includes three swappable heads, a display stand, and two blasters, promising an immersive experience.

Expected to retail around $100, the collectible is exclusive to Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 attendees.

Star Wars Celebration is the ultimate event for fans of a galaxy far, far away. Since its first gathering in 1999, the convention has become a true celebration of Star Wars fandom. The event brings together actors, creators, and fans for panels, exclusive reveals, and even immersive experiences. Fans can meet their favorite stars, see props and costumes, and participate in cosplay showcases. With interactive exhibits, behind-the-scenes insights, and special screenings, Star Wars Celebration is a dream come true for any fan. Star Wars Celebration 2025 is upon us as Jedi, Sith, bounty hunters, clone troopers, and more are set to arrive in Tokyo, Japan, from April 18 – 20. As expected, this event will surely have some limited edition collectibles, and some of the first have been revealed.

New Star Wars MAFEX figures are on the way, including a new Stormtrooper Disguise Luke Skywalker inspired by A New Hope. The figure will feature three swappable heads with a Luke Skywalker sculpt, along with two trooper heads showing classic and updated helmet designs. Luke will even come with a display stand along with two blasters, with the E-11 Blaster being able to be holstered. Star Wars fans can expect a $100 or more price tag on this hero, which will currently be offered only at the Star Wars Celebration in Japan. Be on the lookout for more exclusives coming from MAFEX with Han Solo (Stormtrooper Disguise) and The Mandalorian.

Stormtrooper Luke Skywalker MAFEX – Star Wars Celebration 2025

"STAR WARS CELEBRATION JAPAN 2025 Commemorative products Scheduled to be released in April 2025. Mafex No.257 MAFEX LUKE SKYWALKER (STORMTROOPER DISGUISE). Distribution price ¥14,080 (tax included)."

"Head prototype production Kyoichi Shimazaki. Prototype production PERFECT-STUDIO. Total height about 150mm. From "STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE," Dressed up as STORMTROOPER(TM) "LUKE SKYWALKER (TM)" is here! Three types of head parts / movable figure stand included and various scenes can be reproduced with various parts included! From April 18 (Friday) to April 20 (Sunday), 2025. STAR WARS held at Makuhari Messe. Pre-release at CELEBRATION JAPAN 2025!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!