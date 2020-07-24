Wolverine is the Best at What He Does With MAFEX

Wolverine is back as Medicom announces a new MAFEX figure. The X-Men seem to have had a nice assortment of figures lately with Medicom. From the Age of Apocalypse Magneto to Gambit, mutant fans have a nice variety to choose from. This time it looks like Wolverine is getting a retro costume with the return of the brown suit. This 1980/90 costume is beloved by fans and makes a return for this kickass figure. Wolverine stands at 5.7 inches and is packed with heroic detail. He will come with three interchangeable heads sculpts with two masked, and one unmasked. It does not look like he will come with interchangeable hands, so he will be stuck with his claws popping out. Wolverine fans will want this rough and tough Canadian on their collection.

The Brown suit is something X-Men fans rarely get to see. So it is nice when we get a throwback to an outfit like this. It would be nice to get some swappable hands with this figure, but he is highly popular with the claws out, so that is understandable. This is a figure that is packed with detail and can make any real fan happy. The Marvel Comics MAFEX Wolverine from Medicom will be priced at roughly $73. He is set to be unleashed in May 2021, and pre-orders are already live here. Don't forget to check out some of the other MAFEX figures while you are at it too.

"Both the best form and outstanding movable area are compatible! The strongest action figure ever! Scheduled to be released in May 2021, Maffex No.138. MAFEX WOLVERINE (BROWN COMIC Ver.). Reference retail price ¥7,800 (tax excluded)."