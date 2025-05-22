Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: disney, hot toys, Lilo & Stitch

Hot Toys Reveals New 15" Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Collectible Figure

Coming to life from the new live-action depiction of Lilo & Stitch, Hot Toys is bringing 626 to life with a new collectibles figure

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 15-inch Stitch collectible based on the 2025 live-action Lilo & Stitch movie.

The Stitch figure features plush fur, a new head sculpt, articulated body, and movable ears and mouth.

Includes seven interchangeable paws, plus fun accessories like sunglasses, a lei, floaties, and display base.

Pre-orders are open for $215 on Sideshow Collectibles, with an expected release in September 2026.

The 2025 live-action adaptation of Disney's Lilo & Stitch, directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, reimagines the beloved 2002 animated film. While the core story remains, an alien experiment named Stitch has now crash-landed in Hawaii. Despite his chaotic and destructive nature, he ends up forming a bond with a young girl named Lilo. The classic Disney film will be remade, bringing back this iconic duo, by adding a realistic version of the film. To prepare for the arrival of Experiment 626, Hot Toys has unveiled their latest figure with a new 15-inch tall Stitch.

Featuring his new live-action appearance, this movie-accurate collectible is cute and fluffy, with plush fur nicely crafted for his along with a newly developed head sculpt. Stitch will have an articulated body with movable ears and mouth, along with seven interchangeable paws. Hot Toys did include a few Lilo & Stitch accessories as well, with red sunglasses, a Hawaiian lei, floaties, and a sand-themed display base. Pre-orders for this 15" Stitch are already live for $215, and pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles with a September 2026 release.

Hot Toys Lilo & Stitch – Stitch Collectible Figure

"Hold on to your coconuts because Stitch has arrived! The upcoming Lilo & Stitch live-action movie brings to life the wildly funny and deeply touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family."

"Today, Hot Toys is delighted to introduce the Stitch Collectible Figure from Disney's newest live-action adventure Lilo & Stitch! Lovingly crafted with movie-accurate detail, the Stitch collectible figure features newly developed head and soft body made from textured plush fabric in bright blue, capturing his soft and mischievous charm. His highly articulated body design, including articulated ears and mouth, allows for a wide range of expressive and dynamic poses. The figure also includes seven interchangeable paws, featuring options like roaring and sitting gestures to capture Stitch's playful personality."

