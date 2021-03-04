Aquaman Black Manta Replica Knife Arrives From Factory Entertainment

Join the Legion of Doom and become the deadly Black Manta as Factory Entertainment announce their newest replica. Coming from the hit DCEU film Aquaman, this prop knife is nothing but extraordinary as it pulls the exact mold from the 20th-century blade. The knife features a high carbon weathered steel blade with a manta symbol engraved on it. Black Manta knew who to hunt and fight with style, and it shows with this knife like the buffalo leather-wrapped handle, brass guard, and pommel. This 14" blade is no kids toy, and it will even have special collectors packing that features numbered certificate of authenticity. The Aquaman Black Manta Limited Edition Prop Replica Knife from Factory Entertainment is priced at $289.99 and it's set to release in the third quarter of 2021. Pre-orders are live, and fans can find them located here.

"From Factory Entertainment. Passed down from father to son, this family heirloom is no ordinary knife, and neither was the prop, as wielded by the character Black Manta in the critically acclaimed movie Aquaman! The prop, which was based on a vintage deep-sea divers knife produced in the early 20th century, was provided directly to Factory Entertainment, allowing them to create a screen-accurate replica worthy of being passed down to the most discerning pop-culture collector and knife enthusiast alike!"

"This 14-inch prop replica features an engraved manta symbol on the high carbon steel weathered blade, a brass guard and pommel, and a buffalo leather-wrapped handle. Also included is a buffalo leather-wrapped iron sheath, which features a brass belt clip. Each Manta knife prop replica comes in collector packaging and includes a numbered certificate of authenticity. Contains functional points. This is a collectible for adults aged 18 years and over only. It is intended for display purposes only."