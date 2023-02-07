Magneto Makes His Return to Mondo with New 1/6 X-Men Figure Mondo is back as they are continuing to show love for mutants with the return of once Limited Release as Magneto has returned

Magneto is back at Mondo as the Master of Magnetism is back as a regular release. Mondo's popular X-Men: The Animated Series 1/6 scale fugue line is still going strong with the return of this big bag. Magneto was previously a Limited Editor release but is back to hit the hands of more Marvel Comics fans. The leader of the Brotherhood of Evil comes in at 12″ tall and includes a nice variety of swappable parts like three head sculpts, interchangeable hands, and an assortment of magnetism effects. Magneto released alongside Mondo's newest X-Men figure with Jubilee (seen here), and collectors can snag him up for $215. These figures are beautifully crafted, feature el-shading deco just like in the X-Men cartoon, and come with a massive set of accessories. Magneto is only the third figure in the set, but standing with Jubilee and Wolverine 1/6 figures will be a treat. Fans can expect a release this month (February 2023), and pre-orders are still open right here.

The Brotherhood of Evil Rises with Mondo's Latest Release

"X-Men: The Animated Series – Magneto 1/6 Scale Figure – The first villain in our line of X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES 1/6 scale figures, this Magneto 1/6 scale figure is the follow-up to last year's Timed Edition. Magneto comes with a slew of awesome, swappable (and magnetic) accessories, including several portraits based on his various appearances in the series, as well as a bendable "metal" pole that can be used to tie up those pesky X-Men! This Regular Edition does not include the Evil Morph and 20XX portraits."

Product includes

Standard portrait

Angry portrait

Eric Lensherr portrait

Two magnetized energy rings

Magnetized metal shards

Bendable metal fragment

Two open palm magnetized hands

Two magnetized fists

4 pairs of interchangeable hands

Figure Stand