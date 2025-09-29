Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, the little mermaid

Make A Splash with Iron Studios New The Little Mermaid 1/10 Statue

Iron Studios is back with some brand new Art Scale statues including a new Disney's Princess statue for The Little Mermaid

The detailed statue features Ariel mid-song on an ocean-themed base with her iconic red hair flowing.

Part of the anime-inspired Disney Princess series, it pairs perfectly with Cinderella, Snow White, and Belle.

Pre-orders for the collectible Ariel statue are now open at $69.99, with a planned release in Q2 2026.

Ariel is the youngest daughter of King Triton in Atlantica, from Disney's hit 1989 animated film The Little Mermaid. She is fascinated by the human world and is constantly collecting human artifacts or dreaming of life "up there." She soon finds herself falling in love with a human prince named Eric and makes a dangerous deal with the sea witch Ursula. To become human, she trades her voice for legs; however, you can never trust a sea witch, as she would also go on land to steal that prince away from her. The magic and curiosity of Ariel is now coming to Iron Studios with a new anime-inspired Disney statue capturing Ariel singing Part of Your World.

The statue stands 6" tall and will pair perfectly with some of Iron Studios' other anime Disney Princess statues, with Cinderella, Snow White, and Belle. This The Little Mermaid statue features an ocean-themed base, with a nicely detailed Ariel splashing upon the rocks with her signature red flowing hair. Pre-orders are already live for this unique The Little Mermaid statue for $69.99 and is set for a Q2 2026 release date.

The Little Mermaid: Ariel – Disney's Princess – Iron Studios

