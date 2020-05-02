Maleficent Summons Evil in Her Newest Enesco Disney Statue

From the classic Disney film, Sleeping Beauty, the villain Maleficent has returned. No, we are getting a live action version but we are getting a blast front the blast with her cartoon look. Enesco has just dropped pre-orders for a very special 2,500 limited edition statue featuring the Disney villain. The figurine will be a 5 piece set that will include 4 separate green flames to allow collectors to display them however they like. The statue is crafted to perfection and puts the evil fairy godmother in a very dynamic pose. With her cloak flowing, vines growing, and her magic staff showing, Maleficent is ready for some sinister plans to begin. The statue will stand at 13" tall so you know the detail will be very crisp. The colors on this piece are very bright too as the black and purple blend well together. The added touches of the vine and the moveable add an extra dynamic level that really brings this price together.

Any fan of Sleeping Beauty, Maleficent, or just Disney Villains should add this to their collection. From the dynamic pose, blending colors, to the sculpting it is quite a remarkable piece. The limited edition factor is a nice touch too as only 2500 will exist out there. The Disney Villain Maleficent Statue from Enesco will be priced at $250 and set to release between November 2020 and January 2021. Pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here.

"Sideshow and Enesco are proud to present the Maleficent Figurine from Disney's Sleeping Beauty. Maleficent, The Mistress of Evil, summons all her powers in this spellbinding sculpture from Grand Jester Studios. With 4 separate flames and removable rod, you can arrange the flames for the desired display. This numbered limited edition of just 2,500 units worldwide comes with a Certificate of Authenticity."

The Maleficent Figurine features:

5-piece set includes four separate green translucent flames to arrange as desired

Certificate of Authenticity

Hand-painted

Numbered limited edition of 2500 worldwide