Manga Batman Joins McFarlane Toys Retro DC Super Powers Line

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys and their growing retro DC Comics Super Powers line

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils Manga Batman in the Retro DC Super Powers line.

Authentic design celebrates Jiro Kuwata's unique 1960s interpretation.

Collector's figure with classic articulation and packaging pre-order at $9.99.

Wave 5 includes Kilowog, Brainiac, and Blue Beetle for expanded play.

During the fun of the 1960s Batman series, Japan introduced their country to their own version of The Dark Knight. This included new villains, a new suit, and fifty-three chapters of adventures, all written by Jiro Kuwata. The manga was born from the creative minds in Japan, reimagining the Dynamic Duo's adventures in a way that resonates with a whole different audience. From the bustling streets of Gotham to the intricate details of Batman's character, this manga captures the essence of the iconic superhero with a unique artistic flair. Not much was known about this hero outside of Japan until his story was finally revealed in the US in 2008 by award-winning designer Chipp Kidd.

Manga Batman is now back as McFarlane Toys brings this alternate reality Japanese Batman to life in a whole new dimension with the release of their latest DC Super Powers wave. Meticulously designed and intricately detailed, this figure pays homage to the manga's interpretation of Batman, with his gray batsuit and artwork on the packaging. This is easily a Batman DC Super Power repaint, which keeps that tradition of classic toy nostalgia alive with this revived line. Collectors can find this Manga Crusader for pre-order at $9.99 with an April 2024 release. Be on the lookout for more DC Super Powers from Wave 5 with Kilowog, Brainiac, and Blue Beetle.

Batman: Manga (DC Super Powers)

"In the name of his murdered parents, Bruce Wayne wages eternal war on the criminals of Gotham City. He is vengeance. He is the night. He is Batman!"

Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains.

Classic 4.5" scale DC SUPER POWERS figure with articulation.

BATMAN is showcased in DC SUPER POWERS themed blister card packaging.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC SUPER POWERS figures and vehicles.

