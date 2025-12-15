Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: back to the future, Super7

Marty McFly Joins Super7's Back to the Future ReAction+ Series

Super7 has just revealed the arrival of their new Back To The Future ReAction+ Wave 1 inluding Marty McFly

Celebrate the timeless adventure of Back to the Future with Super7 as they continue their new set of ReAction+ figures. The past and the future await with this fun set of 3.75" figures that perfectly capture the iconic characters from the 1985 classic. We have already seen that Doc Brown has kicked off Wave 1, but that is now all as Marty McFly, the adventurous teenager who accidentally travels back to 1955, is now immortalized with a brand new figure. The ReAction+ line is a throwback to action figure nostalgia, featuring the iconic charm of vintage O-ring toys from the 1980s.

The Marty McFly '85 figure is highly poseable and comes complete with a skateboard accessory, letting Marty roll into your collection in full puffer vest style. To make things better, Super7 was sure to feature blister card-back packaging with original artwork inspired by Back to the Future, which will be great for in-box collectors. From accidentally altering history to dodging temporal paradoxes, Marty's adventures with Doc Brown can continue with this new set of figures, and pre-orders are already live. Back to the Future ReAction+ Marty McFly '85 is priced at $25 each, with more coming soon.

Back To The Future ReAction+ Wave 1 Marty McFly '85

"Activate the flux capacitor and initiate time travel. There's no better time than the present to add Marty McFly as a ReAction+ Figure to your collection! Inspired by his 1985 look from the Back to the Future movie, this Marty McFly action figure recalls the vintage O-ring toys of the '80s. This highly poseable, articulated collectible comes with a skateboard accessory, so he can roll up to your collection in iconic style, sporting his puffer vest. The blister card-back packaging also features original Super7 artwork, inspired by the Back to the Future movie. Before the minute hand moves any further, hurry to go back in time and add this Marty McFly ReAction+ Figure to your set now."

