Marvel Comics Beast Joins the X-Men with New McFarlane Statue

McFarlane Toys steps into the world of Marvel Comics once again with a new assortment of 1/10 scale collectible statues

Article Summary Beast joins the X-Men lineup as a detailed 1/10 scale statue from McFarlane Toys inspired by Jim Lee’s artwork.

The statue showcases Beast’s classic blue fur and acrobatic pose, capturing his iconic 1990s X-Men look.

Includes a collectible art card, removable backdrop, and complements Wolverine, Magneto, and Storm statues.

Available for $29.99, these McFarlane Marvel statues bring beloved X-Men scenes to collectors and fans.

Hank McCoy, better known as Beast, has one of the more fascinating character arcs in X-Men history. Debuting in 1963, Hank was a brainy brawler whose X-Gene gave him oversized hands and feet. Beast was initially portrayed as the original X-Men team's acrobat and intellectual, fighting alongside Iceman, Cyclops, Angel, and Marvel Girl. However, in the 1970s run of X-Men, Hank would try to cure himself, which would only backfire, giving him a more animalistic appearance, including blue fur. Beast has been a fan-favorite mutant ever since, and artists like Jim Lee have helped redefine his look, especially in the '90s with X-Men #1.

McFarlane Toys is now bringing some of Jim Lee's iconic artwork to life as they debut a new selection of Marvel Comics 1/10 statues. Beast is ready for action with an impressive release that faithfully brings that cover to life, showing his more beastly and iconic look. Everything you love about this furball is nicely featured here, from his signature blue fire and cel-shaded design to a battle-ready pose. McFarlane has included a collectible art card and removable backdrop for this release, which has a $29.99 release. Be on the lookout for Beast at Walmart and other X-Men 1/10 statues from McFarlane with Wolverine, Magneto, and Storm.

Beast (X-Men #1) 1:10 Collectible Figure w/ Scene – McFarlane Toys

"It's Xavier's X-Men vs. Magneto, the Master of Magnetism! The X-Men's oldest enemy is back, and it's going to take everyone the X-Men have to bring him down. This huge gatefold cover promises that the battle is going to be epic."

Inspired by FANTASTIC FOUR #642 cover artwork.

1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Included art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles

