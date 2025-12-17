Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics Grizzly Gets A Bold New Marvel Legends from Hasbro

Prepare your bank accounts in 2026 as Hasbro has just revealed the first figures for the year including Marvel Comics Grizzly

Grizzly debuted in The Amazing Spider-Man #139, during a street-level era of Spidey's stories, which focused on costumed criminals rather than cosmic threats. Grizzly's real name is Maxwell Markham, and he is a former professional wrestler whose career was cut short due to injuries and bad luck. Markham would soon find himself being recruited by the villain Jack O'Lantern, who gave him a powerful, bear-themed armored suit. The suit granted Grizzly superhuman strength, durability, and enhanced combat ability, clashing with Spider-Man and other street-level heroes. Hasbro is now bringing this powerful villain to life as they reveal their latest Marvel Legends figure.

Grizzly is nicely crafted and is featured over the previous Ursa Major Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure body. There are not many accessories included here, besides some gold bars and a bag of money, which showcases Markham's descent into crime. Hasbro included a swappable head and hands, allowing Marvel Comics fans to transform Grizzly into Ursa Major, if they didn't have the Build-A-Figure already, which is a nice bonus. The Marvel Comics Grizzly Legends figure is set to arrive in Spring 2026 for $39.99, and pre-orders are set to arrive on January 15, 2026, at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse.

Marvel Comics Grizzly – Marvel Legends Series

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Grizzly figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel action figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Spider-Man comics. The Marvel's Grizzly action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This action figure set comes with 7 accessories: alternate bear head with articulated jaw, 2 stacks of gold bars, loose gold bar, money bag, and 2 alternate claws."

"Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Pose Marvel's Grizzly mid-heist or use the alternate head for a fully-articulated bear hero or villain and reimagine Spider-Man comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!