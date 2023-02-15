Marvel Comics Guardians of the Galaxy Yondu Legends Pre-Orders Arrive Some brand new Target Exclusive Marvel Legends figures have been revealed by Hasbro including the return of Classic Yondu

Before the current comic version of Guardians of the Galaxy, which we all know and love, there was another. Back in the early 90s, a new Marvel Comics team was created called the Guardians of the Galaxy. One of its members was Yondu from the 31st Century and was from an alternate reality of Earth-691. This version of the beloved Marvel Comics character comes to Hasbro as pre-orders finally arrive for their latest Legends release. Yondu will be released as a Target Exclusive and bring the hero right off the pages. His blue skin pops, his red outfit shocks, and he will come with a bow and arrow accessory. These Marvel Comics Classic figures are pretty impressive and hopefully, more like Yondu and classic Star-Lord will arrive later in the year. The Target Exclusive Marvel Legends Yondu is priced at $24.99, he will have a Summer release, and pre-orders can be found here.

Early 90's Marvel Comics Yondu Comes to Marvel Legends

"1000 years in the future, Centaurian Yondu Udonta bands together with the Guardians of the Galaxy using his bow and sound-responsive yaka arrows to defeat the invading Badoon empire. This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy action figure is detailed to look like the classic Yondu character from Marvel comics starring the Guardians of the Galaxy, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. It comes with 3 accessories, including bow, quiver, and yaka arrow."

